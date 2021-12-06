Moon Studios director criticizes Microsoft because its exclusive games do not come out on all platforms

In an ideal world, there are no platforms and everything is played in one place. It’s what Microsoft aspires to in its own way. But in the meantime, they need to be realistic and keep shareholders happy. For that to happen, as much as we all like lollipop worlds, they have to add value to their platforms or no one will buy them, which translates into a loss of income and brand image.

This is achieved thanks to exclusive games and increased subscriptions. The fact that Microsoft has allowed some games to be released on other platforms does not imply that they should or want to do so with all their releases. Games define a platform, so today it is still important to have them under your belt

According to Mahler, exclusive games are a scourge

Not so think Thomas Mahler, the creative director of Moon Studios, who has been dispatched at ease in ResetEra. The creative assures that one of the reasons your new game has been funded by Private Division and not by Microsoft is because it is the only way in which it is on all platforms.

It all comes in reference to Bungie’s famous on-the-go conversation, a topic that conveniently came to the fore just days after the release of Halo Infinite.

As a developer working for a platform owner, you will obviously limit yourself to what benefits the platform owner the most. I think Bungie was interested in creating their own “platform,” a game that people can play everywhere, on all systems, something where players are globally connected to each other. Unlimited. That would never be possible with Microsoft, even today. Would it be okay for Microsoft to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on a game that the developer also wants to port to Playstation 5, so everyone can play together? I have my doubts.

We know that the company is more open than ever, and its motto “Play without barriers” is something that they try to fulfill as much as financially possible. We have seen it with Minecraft or with the two installments of Ori. However for Mahler this only seems to be “well-being” on the part of the American company.

I think Microsoft is in this strange position between a rock and a hard place where they say this is the vision they want to see happen in the future, no artificial walls, no limits, but then they are not necessarily acting accordingly, I think mainly it is because the other parts are not playing the same. Microsoft would probably keep going in this direction if other parties were involved, like Nintendo or Sony allowing some of their games to be playable on Xbox, but that’s not where the industry is at right now. These corporations still believe a lot in walled gardens and are afraid of change …

For the creator of Ori, Microsoft should be more courageous

He goes on to say that this is one of the reasons for moving away from Microsoft and that they understand Bungie. He has spoken about the deal with Ori and his non-arrival on Playstation.

We have a lot of gamers who say they love Ori, but hate not being able to play it on PlayStation. Well why not? Well, because it was funded by Microsoft, therefore, they make the decisions. Fortunately we got Microsoft to let us port Ori to Nintendo Switch, but that wasn’t free and they probably only allowed it because the title was small enough not to cause any fuss. Our next game has a big vision where we want everyone to be able to play together, on all systems, where Moon owns the platform and the IP and we can steer it in the best direction to make as many people happy as possible without having to tell some of them that they are fucking lucky … because of business. I think gamers don’t necessarily care about the business side of it all, they just want to play games that make them happy. And by creating a walled garden, you are directly or indirectly only lighting the flames of the hooligans of console warfare who just want to see someone win and someone else fail.

It is true that there is part of reason in his words and what he thinks about the exclusives, is something that even a server could share, but the world is imperfect and creating platforms costs a man money that does not grow from trees. So pretending that Microsoft is some kind of Third Party that sells consoles and subscriptions, is something that at least in the short term future we will not see… Maybe later.

Personally, I wish Microsoft had the guts to move forward with its vision. Make your games and port them to ALL platforms, leave no one behind. The 13-year-old whose parents could only afford to buy a system for their son will now not grow up playing Halo because Microsoft thinks it makes more financial sense to leave out PlayStation gamers. How does that benefit someone other than Microsoft? Yes, you will probably sell a ton more Xbox, but you will lose millions of potentially dedicated fans. Show the industry that this is how you get the most players to play your games. Didn’t Minecraft prove that that’s the right way to go? If they did that, I’m sure very quickly everyone would follow suit, because generally all these corporations copy what makes the most money… and on top of that, it’s the best for the players. Your goal as the owner of the platform should be that these games are better played in your box, not that you force people to buy your box because you are creating an artificial barrier for other players who could not afford to buy the system that you are making. I hope I live long enough to see the industry embracing this kind of openness.

What opnias of these words? Should Microsoft, which is now in its prime, risk removing the barriers completely?