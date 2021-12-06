Mexican national team gives call for game against Chile

Editorial Mediotiempo

After a part of the convocation of the Mexican team to face chili this December 8 in Austin, Texas, today the definitive call of the 23 footballers that he contemplated Gerardo Martino for this friendly engagement.

As reported by MedioTiempo, elements such as Julian Araujo, Luis Olivas, Santiago Gimenez, Fernando Beltrán, Efraín Álvarez and Salvador Reyes make up the summoned list.

It should be noted that Martino could only count on players from the MX League and of the Major League Soccer because this encounter is out of FIFA date.

In addition, the call is mostly with young elements of the new generation of footballers. All accompanied by some experienced like Alfredo Talavera, who after the elimination of Pumas in the Semifinal at the hands of Atlas, could be called by Martino.

Another experience is Alfonso González, from Striped, who slipped in after a good season with his team. The first call of Marcelo Flores is striking, one of the youth jewels that has dazzled in minor categories and who, having three nationalities, was analyzing the projects of Canada and that of Mexico, in addition to having the option of England.

Summoned: