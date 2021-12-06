MESSI, CRISTIANO AND MBAPPÉ OUT: This is the table of the top scorers in the TOP 6 Leagues in Europe 2021/22

Being December 5, 2021, the soccer player who has scored the most goals in the 2021/22 season of the TOP 6 Leagues in Europe is Don Robert Lewandowski. The Polish striker has a considerable advantage over his closest pursuers, which are Dusan Vlahovic, Mohamed Salah and Ciro Immobile (all three have 13 touchdowns).

It is worth noting the start of the campaign that attackers such as Karim Benzema, Patrik Schick, Jonathan David, Vinícius Júnior and Gio Simeone are having, who is the Argentine player with the most scores so far this year (yes, beating Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martínez, Ángel Di María and the Correa, who are the usual offensive elements in La Albiceleste).

Be careful with the Colombian Luis Díaz, eh. Tremendous thing about the South American extreme in Portugal.

TOP 6 LEAGUE TOP SCORERS 2021/22 – TABLE

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich): 16 goals in 13 Bundesliga games Ciro Immobile (Lazio): 13 goals in 14 Serie A games. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool): 13 goals in 15 Premier League games. Dusan Vlahovic (Fiorentina): 13 goals in 16 Serie A games. Patrik Schick (Bayer Leverkusen): 12 goals in 11 Bundesliga games. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid): 12 goals in 15 league games in Spain. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund): 11 goals in 8 Bundesliga games. Gio Simeone (Hellas Verona): 11 goals in 14 Serie A games. Jonathan David (Lille): 11 goals in 17 Ligue 1 games. Luis Díaz (Porto): 10 goals in 13 Portuguese League games.

Another player with 10 touchdowns? Vinícius Júnior (10 goals in 16 Spanish League games with Real Madrid). The Brazilian boy is living his best moment since he landed in Europe.

Right now, Kylian Mbappé (7 goals), Cristiano Ronaldo (6 goals) and Lionel messi (1 goal) are not in this ranking. It will be necessary to see how long they take to get into it. The antecedents invite us to think that, sooner or later, they will end up on this select list.

Undefeated data. Robert Lewandowski is the footballer with the most official goals in the calendar year 2021. He has 66 goals in 55 games played. The highest-scoring year of his career.

Did you know…? Ciro Immobile has 166 goals in 238 official games for Lazio. He is already the all-time top scorer for the club from the Italian capital.