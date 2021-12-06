Meryl Streep wears the perfect hairstyle for short hair

Some of the most famous and influential women in the world, such as Queen Letizia of Spain or Kristin Scott Thomas, they wear their gray hair and accept it to the fullest. The white hair revolution is already a reality among us.

With all this, a wave of inspiration has emerged on how to wear this style. Whether as for the white color tone, haircuts or just how to style it.

And joining this list of inspiration is prominent actress Mery Streep. Multiple Oscar winners delighted us by wearing her white hair at the New York premiere of his new film: Don’t Look Up.

Bun with a classy twist and tied at the top with a hook, prominent actress Meryl Streep it left its roots exposed with some volume in the front. This hairstyle looked perfect with a black turtleneck mini dress and some amazing platform heels.

Meryl Streep, who recently turned 72 and is not new to this trend of accept and show off your gray hair to the fullest, gave us a perfect moment to kick off the awards season by parading with all his great charisma and confidence on the red carpet, alongside his fellow producers: Leonardo DiCaprio and Johan Hill.











This laid-back hairstyle, with lots of texture and movement from roots to updo, perfectly complemented the actress’s skin, and her bright peach-toned makeup, from her lips to her cheeks.

So regardless of whether your hair is white, brown or any shade, just make sure to follow in Meryl Streep’s footsteps and take inspiration from her styles this season to bring them into your daily wardrobe.

