Mercenaries selfie with muscles

Nostalgia for Sylvester Stallone it does not have an end; this time it touches a selfie with the cast of ‘Los Mercenaries ‘, and there is no more room muscles in a single photo.

Sylvester Stallone says that he was never so fine and strong in Rocky as in this photo.

Like the rest of the backpacks that we live in a pandemic, Sylvester Stallone misses his peers. In fact, the action film icon misses his crew so much. Mercenaries that the star just posted on Instagram on selfie bigger (and almost more muscles) of the story, in which countless easily recognizable companions appear together.

Now, the “selfie” has aspects to improvements, but what difference does it make. Sly might want to take a picture, but it comes out as a video … Sort of like a short clip with a group of your favorite action stars. There are Antonio Banderas, Mel Gibson, Wesley Snipes, Jason Statham, Harrison Ford, and of course Arnold Schwarzenegger. Does anyone give more?

“Look at this group. Look at this. The biggest selfie ever,” Sly says in the video, smiling in the sun with his team, all wearing glasses to avoid going blind.

If you’re thinking about the Covid issue, don’t worry about the lack of masks or social distancing on the plane. The video appears to be a behind-the-scenes clip of a Mercenaries 3 press conference in Cannes, back in May 2014. You know, the same year that Ellen DeGeneres’ selfie at the 2014 Oscars absolutely owned the internet. And surely, that photo served as the obvious inspiration for this version of superheroes. If it had been published at that time, there would be a battle of likes …

Ay, 2014. What times were those times, and Stallone always on the side for remembered that sometimes, any time in the past was better. “A gang like no other,” Sly captioned the post. “I miss these guys …”. Will they have a WhatsApp group and will they meet?

In the meantime, Sly may not have to wait long to meet up with the Expendables team, as the saga is titled in English, as the lies and recent rumors suggest that the script for the fourth installment has just begun writing, and that filming is scheduled for late 2021 or at most early 2022. So it looks like the gang is going to get back together … And maybe this post is a clue to it.

