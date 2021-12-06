megan fox machine gun kelly look trend

Megan fox He is one of the most acclaimed celebrities in the film industry thanks to the magnificent roles he has developed in different films. Throughout her acting career, we have seen her with diverse looks that instantly become trending. And it is that, Megan Fox knows very well what is the cut, and the hair color to wear, for each situation.

This time, Megan Denise Fox 35-year-old has opted for a DARK LOOK that everyone wants to copy. Well, it is a different and unique style; away from anything the extremely ‘feminine’ woman could imagine. This style is more badass, but just as magical.

The American actress continues to set trends and in each of her publications that she makes through her official networks, she appears with new outfits that inspire many.

@meganfox Megan Fox impresses with dark look

The fact of playing Mikaela Banes in “Transformers” (2007), supposed Megan fox several Teen Choice Awards nominations and that he would repeat with Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen. Megan Fox is of Native American, French, and Irish ancestry. Her parents divorced when she was very young, and she and her sister were raised by her mother and adoptive father, Tony Tonachio, under the principles of the Protestant faith.

Megan Fox’s look will impress you

It goes without saying that Megan fox it is one step ahead in terms of trends; and the thing is that today is to wear a much more relaxed style, leaving behind the roses, and pastel tones that distinguish the feminine energy so much. Fox proves that those shades are not needed in the outfit. Dark colors have much more to contribute.

Jennifer Lopez has the most challenging coat of the season; it’s brown

And there is no more classic and elegant color than black. In addition, it complements perfectly with any other tone or pattern, it stylizes the silhouette, it is sophisticated and serious at the same time, and there is no more infallible choice than the total black look!

Try to make black the base to combine and experiment with other colors and textures. Black is like a blank canvas where you can color whatever you want. That is why you should not fall into monotony or become boring: the textures of the fabrics are important.

Wearing black clothes is one of the best options and fashion alternatives that exist, as it is a color that goes well with everything. We can use it basically at any time, place and at any time. We can see it like this: it is the most elegant color in the color spectrum. Many times we trust ourselves and wear black clothes, but we do not pay attention to details that could ruin our look in a matter of a few seconds. So add accessories, bracelets, a nice necklace, a nice hairstyle, and a good makeup. Just as you do Megan! Cuts (and shades) of hair trend in 2022, you will love them .

In other Megan Fox trends …

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are one of the couples of the moment. Both have given what to talk about and have revealed the odd secret of their relationship, leaving their fans and followers impressed. On this occasion, Machine Gun Kelly, whose official name is Colson Baker, recounted how he accidentally stabbed himself with a knife while trying to impress his girlfriend Megan fox during the first days of their romantic relationship.

Megan Fox and her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly @meganfox

MGK attended The Tonight Show. There, he told host Jimmy Fallon how he accidentally injured himself while performing a dangerous knife maneuver given to him by his friend Travis Barker, the Blink-182 drummer.

“Travis bought me this knife that had an etching from the new album and I was like, ‘Look at this, this is great,’ I threw it and it came down and it stuck in my hand,” Kelly said.

Megan Fox Machine Gun Kelly’s boyfriend, who is a singer, noted that he was calm in front of Megan, but admitted that the next morning, after she left, he learned that he had a serious injury.

“I was like, ‘Hey, I need stitches really fast.’ The rapper showed Fallon the scar on his hand.

To make matters worse, the artist pointed out that that same night he had also injured his tailbone during a beer pong game with Post Malone. “It was a bad night,” he joked.