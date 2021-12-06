Matrix: Is this Keanu Reeves real or fake? Check out the new Matrix experience with Unreal Engine 5

Chen it was announced Matrix Resurrections, we were so excited to see the return of Keanu Reeves as Neo that we didn’t realize how scary it could be a new Matrix movie in our times. When the first part of the saga appeared, everything looked so futuristic, so far away, so innovative. In time, without our realizing it, we got so immersed in that dystopia that now we are part of what we always thought was a fiction… because it is, right?

The boundaries between the real and the fictitious are always put to the test by hyper-realistic artists and by designers of new graphic engines that carry the visual experience to previously unthinkable terrain, as you just did Epic games with the launch of Unreal Engine 5 which does nothing of honor to its name: this is the most real thing we have seen generated by a computer … unless it was not generated by computer. What do you think?

This very short trailer is the introduction to The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience, an interactive short film (for a reason it is called “experience” and not something else) created to introduce you to the world that will unfold in Lana Wachowski’s new movie and that from now on is available for pre-download on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S / X. It seems that for now they are the only consoles that manage to extract the most from the experience of the Unreal Engine 5.

But Keanu’s question “we all love you” Reeves is the most accurate that could be chosen for this trailer: “How do we know what is real?”, which seems to be a fundamental question in the new installment of The Matrix, where what we have been able to find out (and that just for the trailer, and no other clue) shows us that Mr. Thomas A. Anderson is back in the Great Simulation, and everyone around him tries to make him believe (make him see?) that everything what he knew as “The Matrix” was nothing more than a delusion of his mind.

With this approach, the new installment of The Matrix is ​​prepared as the darkest and most philosophical of the saga, and at the same time this Epic Games experience makes us look in the right direction: videogames are obtaining increasingly realistic images, and with technologies such as Unreal Engine 5 now we are getting closer to making the image look as identical to reality as possible. Is that what we want in video games, or do we just want them to resemble reality, without imitating it? What do you think? Is the Keanu Reeves in the trailer real, or animated?