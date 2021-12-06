Mark Wahlberg and his 8 tips to get fit and gain muscle

Mark Wahlberg He is a beast in the gym, his day begins when most are still asleep and consists of several training sessions following more intense routines, which he complements with strict diets, work and many other activities that keep him active.

The results are evident, he is almost 50 years old and his body looks like that of the action heroes of the comics, with defined muscles and a six pack (achieved with many abs) that appears to be made of stone or some indestructible material. We can safely say that his routine is not easy for him and neither would it be easy for mere mortals who have no intention of stopping at 2am to train, but that does not mean that he has nothing to teach the world.

The actor of Spenser Confidential It has a few basic keys to help you stay in good shape (or get it back after a vacation) and they are one of those tips that would help anyone to achieve the same results (where possible because Wahlberg is not human).

When it comes to exercising, some days are better than others, every now and then you will feel exhausted and not wanting to lift a finger (always?) And other days you have all the energy and workout rougher does not seem so complicated, the important thing is that you are constant (like Mark), that you have a good routine (like Mark) and that you do your best to keep moving forward (yes, also like Mark).

2021 is a new year and with that come new goals of fitness and the promise to go back to the gym, and Marky mark (Look it up) had the generosity to share a list with his best fitness tips (where he also ensures that he is already addicted to high intensity routines from F45).

What are the keys to Mark Wahlberg?