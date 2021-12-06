‘Mare of Easttown’: Guy Pierce and Kate Winslet’s Challenges to Film the HBO Series – Series Specials

‘Mare of Easttown’ is the crime series starring Kate Winslet that is now available on HBO and here we tell you what were the challenges that Guy Pierce and the rest of the cast faced filming in the middle of a pandemic.





Kate Winslet is back on the small screen with Mare of Easttown, the new crime thriller series that you can now see on HBO. The story follows a detective who lives in a small town in the state of Pennsylvania and is tasked with investigating a mysterious murder that has occurred in her locality while doing her best to prevent her life from falling apart. And to find out how the cast was prepared when filming in the middle of the pandemic, Guy pearce He recalled his experience and shared exclusively with SensaCine Mexico how his childhood is intimately connected with that of Winslet.

The dark tone of the production created by Brad Ingelsby promises to take the viewer into a drama between the memories of a promising future and the harshness of life after bad decisions. This is how Pearce describes his character: “Richard Ryan is a visiting professor on the Creative Writing chair. He’s a total stranger in that town. I think that was necessary for the character of Kate: she is so immersed in the town, where she works as a detective. It is intertwined in everyone’s life. And, in a way, that locks her up. Richard reminds her that not everyone sees her the same way. “



Hbo Kate Winslet had not returned to television since 2011’s ‘Mildred Pierce’.



“He’s a very laid-back person and doesn’t seem to have much to lose. In a way, he’s just hanging around town and happens to see her at the bar. He feels affected by her,” shared the actor who was in Amnesia, Zone of Fear: “Then we found out that there is a man who had had some success in the past as a writer, maybe he had been something famous many years ago, and that resulted in several relationships short that really didn’t mean much … “

He meets this woman who is clearly quite complex and I think he falls in love quite quickly. With him, she can see herself as someone who is more than just the town detective trying to solve everyone’s problems.



Hbo The series was created by Brad Ingelsby.



The Golden Globe nominee has shown that he can play any type of character just as he did since The King’s Speech and recently in Tom Clancy: No Regrets, but these were the specific reasons why he decided to take on the role of Richard Ryan, a lonely man tied to melancholy: “I am interested in any type of story, but if I read a script that I see as a story that I had worked on before, then I am not so interested. That’s why I always want to find things that are innovative or in which there is a character that I can represent and that has not done it before.“.

Hbo The story follows a detective who lives in a small town in the state of Pennsylvania.



“Or if it’s someone I’ve already played, then at least the world this character exists in must feel different,” shared Pearce, who was in Prometheus and Iron Man 3: “I’m usually drawn to human drama, where human beings try to discover what is in the other, whether in a dramatic sense, as in a detective story, or also if it is something within a family. And this script has both aspects. “



Hbo ‘Mare of Easttown’ also features Evan Peters.



WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO BE SUCCESSFUL?

Mare of Easttown also seeks to capture our senses series through complex characters willing to present human reflections through loss, this is how Guy Pearce himself shared personal moments that helped him build his acting work in this series: “Well, let’s say I had You have to consider the fact that Richard had had some success before, you know: he had written a book that was quite successful at the time. But he hadn’t written practically anything since then. So it was interesting to see what effect that situation has on someone … “



Fame is an interesting topic. I have many friends who are very famous and I am always interested in how that affects people, because it really is not natural for someone to put you on a pedestal. And they can also take you off the pedestal very quickly.



Hbo Guy Pearce mentioned that the series also tackles reflective themes about rooting to the past.



It was at this time that he shared that a member of his family has had to deal with countless health problems and his daily life is a real challenge., a reflection that contrasts the true weight of fame and how it should not be a determining factor to fully summarize the effort and preparation of any person:

I have a sister who has an intellectual disability and everyday life is very difficult for her, the simple fact of living every day.



Hbo The series only has seven episodes.



“And there are also people I know who are very famous, who constantly receive gifts and on whom there is a light that always shines. And that’s why I see this kind of imbalance between normal life and that kind of ‘famous life’. So it was interesting for me to represent a character who, as I say, had enjoyed a certain fame a few years ago, but was very aware that he had not written anything good since then. What I brought to the story was a man wondering why this had happened to him and why he was no longer successful. “



Hbo Guy Pearce’s character is Richard Ryan, visiting professor at the Creative Writing Chair.



His character’s successful past led him to ask himself the meaning of success, thus achieving a more dramatic and human performance: “And I think he questioned what fame had given him at the time: you know, he had affairs with women who meant nothing to him and now he meets this woman who is not interested in him, not even because she wrote a book. famous. She just isn’t interested in him, but he is. So it’s just understanding all of that, understanding what it means to him, as a man his age and the fact that it is something different from what he had experienced in the last 20 or 25 years. “



Hbo ‘Mare of Easttown’ also has a dose of crime drama.



THE NATURAL BEAUTY OF THE CHARACTERS

And since we are talking about the motives that drive the acts of Richard Ryan, an indisputable detail is the chemistry that exists between characters, they are still ordinary people with difficult pasts, but the latter does not prevent a powerful attraction, these are all things for those that will be an unmissable couple on the small screen: “First, she is played by Kate Winslet, who is a very beautiful woman. So he is attracted to her beauty, but at the same time he feels that she has something heavy in her. It’s like she puts something aside so she can move on. And he wants to ask you precisely what it is that you are leaving out. “



Hbo According to Guy Pearce, Kate Winslet’s beauty also reaches into the roles she plays and influences the story.



“It may be difficult for her to speak it, but at the same time she thinks: ‘Actually no one else is asking me what is wrong with me.’ So it’s like the door is barely ajar. I like the fact that these two older characters find each other in a way that is not typical. They are discovering themselves as much as they are discovering the other. “



