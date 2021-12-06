Machine Gun Kelly And Megan Fox Chained Up On Manicure At Musician’s Nail Polish Launch

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly put a new twist on being ‘chained to the hip’ (Image: Getty)

Machine Gun Kelly and his girlfriend Megan Fox put a new twist on being ‘chained at the hip’ as they attended the launch of the musician’s line of nail polish, held together by their manicures.

The 31-year-old The Bad Things star and the 35-year-old Jennifer’s Body actress were literally inseparable when they hit the red carpet at the UN / DN LAQR party in West Hollywood.

Proving that their bond is as strong as ever, they were bound by a chain that hung from their two little fingers.

Megan donned a black blazer-style dress for the party, with a sparkly sheer sheet hanging from a chain belt.

She completed the look with black strappy heels and a metallic handbag.

MGK clearly got the memo and also opted for a sparkly black outfit for the evening, complete with black shoes and a unique fanged lip cuff.

The couple were joined by famous friends in the star. – Studded release, as Avril Lavigne moved in to celebrate, and took a moment to decorate some works of art with her friend’s new collection.

Charli D’Amelio also landed a spot on the guest list and turned heads in a sheer black lace long sleeve crop top and matching high waisted pants.

She covered in black underwear, finishing the look with platform heels.

MGK’s release comes after he opened up about his relationship with his girlfriend Megan and the painful way in which he tried to impress her. .

The couple began dating last year after meeting on the set of their movie, Midnight In The Switchgrass, confirming their romance in June.

During an appearance on the Tonight Show on Wednesday, the Dirt actor uncovered the beginning of their relationship and recalled the moment he injured himself while trying to perform a knife maneuver.

“Travis bought me this knife that had an etching from the new album,” he told host Jimmy Fallon. ‘I was like,’ Look at this, this is sick, ‘and I threw it up and it came and it got stuck in my hand.’

He managed to calmly play in front of the Hollywood star, but changed his tone when she left.

‘The next morning, as soon as he left, I thought,’ I need stitches really fast, ‘she added. , while showing the scar that he still has on his hand.

