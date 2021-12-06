Luis Suárez revealed that Messi suffers with the cold of France

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 05.12.2021 17:35:16





Luis Suarez, Atlético de Madrid forward and one Lionel Messi’s best friends, revealed that the flea has had complications from the strong cold what is lived in France, reason why still not adapted completely to PSG.

Suárez pointed out that he talks daily with MessiAlthough they avoid talking about the expectations they generate, they simply talk about the parties and their families.

“We talk every dayFrom expectations we always try to avoid it because we are players and we know how we have to act at this time, we talk of the parties, of the family “.

The Uruguayan unveiled, in an interview for TNT Sports, the situation that lives the Argentinian, who has been criticized for barely scoring a goal in Ligue 1.

“He told me that suffers a lot when playing in cold and snow. You have to get used to the cold there, surely, “said the Gunman.

Finally, the former Barcelona footballer said that face Leo Messi with the Atletico Madrid had a different feeling to when he faces his national team.

“They were different sensations that of face each other at the Camp Nou. Instead when we play Uruguay against Argentina it’s different, always they are cute matches and having Leo as a rival is difficult and complicated, “he concluded.