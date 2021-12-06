Liga MX owners will define the calendar for 2022, the World Cup year

The year 2022 will bring some complications for the MX League Because the World Cup in Qatar will be played from November 21 to December 18, so the calendars for the following year, especially that of Opening 2022, it will have to undergo modifications.

The scheduling of the next two semesters will be a central theme in the Assembly of Owners of Mexican soccer that will take place this Monday virtually. Beyond that Closing 2022 has already defined that it will start on the second weekend of January, the Opening could stay for start in june and finish in october, with multiple double dates.

The meeting will also present the game plan of the Mexican team for after the World Cup qualifying matches, which will end in March with the duels against USA, Honduras and The Savior.

The Directorate of National Teams plans to organize six to seven friendlies, after the Octagonal of the Concacaf, of which one would be played in Mexico as part of the farewell to Tri, and another in Europe, already within the preparation plans for the World Cup.

In addition to topics related to Selection and the scheduling of the tournaments of the MX League, the president of the body, Mikel Arriola, will explain the factors of economic recovery in Mexican soccer, after the blow that meant the pause of the tournaments due to the covid-19 pandemic, and the return of the fans to the stadiums.

It will also present a draft inclusive protocol, this as part of the strategy of the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) and MX League to end discriminatory acts. In that sense, it will give an update regarding the health protocols with which the infections have been eradicated almost 100 percent.

Women’s soccer will also have its place in the Assembly of Owners. The subject of the tests that were made of the tournament of Basic forces Sub-17 and the start of the competition formally.

The Clausura 2022 Tournament will begin on the weekend of Thursday 6, Friday 7, Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 January, and is expected to conclude in mid-May, to give a month of rest to the teams that arrive at the Final, and that Opening 2022 start the second week of June.

At the end of the Assembly, Arriola will offer a press conference to explain the agreements of the meeting, which will also be the head of the Mexican Soccer Federation, Yon de Luisa.