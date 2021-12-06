lesbian love between Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan

The ammonites are remains of mollusks with a spiral outer shell that existed millions of years ago, and that provide the new film with Francis Lee not only of its title but also of its somewhat obvious central metaphor, as they represent the sexual repression of its two central female characters, subjugated by hundreds of prejudices that erode and fossilize women, and which of course also exclude them from Professional and scientific fields traditionally considered limited terrain for men. Specifically, the movie imagine a romance between Mary Anning and Charlotte Murchison, two geologists of the nineteenth century – there is no historical evidence that they were romantically involved – and at the same time it functions as a portrait of a self-imposed form of individual loneliness.

For more than a decade, Kate winslet has remained almost exclusively either faded within choral arrangements or wasted aboard bland starring roles that they have not given him the opportunity to be at his own height. The exception was the divorced mother who played for Todd Haynes in the miniseries ‘Mildred Pierce’, and to which he endowed with a mixture of fierceness and tragic impotence similar to that which this new character squanders. From the very beginning of the film, Mary is fed up with having to fight for her own recognition in the field of paleontology despite the groundbreaking discoveries she has made. In fact, she lives locked in her own shell, determined that all her interactions with other human beings last as little as possible.

Saoirse Ronan, in a still from ‘Ammonite’. (Movistar)

Mary finds solace only in the fossils she discovers near the sea; at least until she’s forced to act as Charlotte’s guardian (Saoirse Ronan), the weak wife of a wealthy client, and a flash of desire seems to stir her inwardly from head to toe. Winslet subtly conveys how her passion fights against her caution. On the surface, yes, the character remains calm, rational and determined, while Charlotte is anxious and hesitant. Both, of course, recognize a little of themselves in the other, both because of the social oppression to which they are subjected and because both are victims of trauma: in the case of Mary is the memory of a failed relationship; in Charlotte’s, a miscarriage.

In his first feature film, ‘Land of God’ (2017)Lee has already handled many of the dramatic elements that make up ‘Ammonite’. Both films contemplate a homosexual love that arises slowly and organically and releases a torrent of intimate emotions that takes both parties by surprise. And, in the process, both detail the details of specific forms of intensive labor maintaining an instinctive and elemental contact with nature. Lee meticulously reproduces the atmosphere of south-west England, both through impeccable sound design – a symphony of chiseled, scrape, howls of the wind, and waves that break and crack to signify passions – and a color scheme made up of different tones. of gray: the one of the clouds, the one of the ocean, the one of the clothes of the people. I mean, ‘Ammonite’ looks depressing, and for much of its footage it stands to reason that it should be because, after all, it is a movie about depression.

Kate Winslet, in ‘Ammonite’. (Movistar)

The problem is that the formal bet does not change at all as the romance progresses. Rather than letting women’s love cast a few rays of metaphorical light onto the scene, Lee insists on imposing a heavy, gloomy, and crushing atmosphere. The movie, in other words, does not take dramatic advantage of its own formal bets, using them instead as a mere decorative element.

It’s not the only way ‘Ammonite’ fares badly from the inevitable comparisons to the masterful drama. ‘Portrait of a woman on fire’ (2019), who also traveled back in time to observe a lesbian romance on the beach, and who endowed that central relationship with a fervor, a curiosity and a greed of which there is hardly any trace here. Although Lee tries to spice them up with a hot flash and tumult that worked so well in those of ‘Tierra de Dios’, the carnal interactions between Winslet and Ronan at all times shown mechanical and calculated. And, in general, it is almost impossible to feel even the slightest interest in their union, partly because actresses are unable to convey any mutual interest – Winslet shows more ardor while gazing at the rocks than when practicing cunnilingus – and partly because his characters fail to display compelling personalities. And that is especially serious in the case of Anning. Lee treats her protagonist’s work as a mere chore and not a true passion, thereby depriving her not only of all intellectual curiosity, but also, consequently, of the possibility of portraying herself as a complete human being.

‘Peninsula’: The Busan Train Zombies That Terrified You … Now It’s Pity Marta Medina