Leonardo DiCaprio sold his Malibu home for $ 10.3 million: photos

Leonardo DiCaprio was marked by ‘Titanic’ to such an extent that, according to his interior designer, Megan Weaver, he had filled part of his house with the film’s ‘merchandising’; towels, photographs and various posters always surprised visitors.

Now that he sold it, DiCaprio made $ 300,000 in profit, up from the $ 10 million he was asking for a couple of months ago for the house. Recall that in 2016 he tried to sell it but was unsuccessful, so by then he decided to put it up for summer rent for a value of $ 25,000 per month.

See here the photos obtained by the Guacamouly portal:

What does the house that Leonardo DiCaprio sold in Malibu count on?

It has 164 square meters of living space, on a total area of ​​640 m². It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Outside you will find a private Jacuzzi and a wooden terrace with ocean views that with just a couple of steps takes you to enjoy the sand of Malibu.

In addition, DiCaprio is very happy to live in the area so he bought a property worth $ 13.8 million. As a fun fact, he owns a vacant lot in Malibu with an estimated value of $ 23 million and where it is rumored that he could build an ecological shelter.

What are some of Leonardo DiCaprio’s upcoming projects?

It is one of the most anticipated films of Netflix, where actress Jennifer Lawrence also participates. The story is based on two astronomers who discover that an asteroid is on its way to destroy Earth. It is expected to be released in some theaters on December 10 and hit the video platform on December 24, 2021.

Among the actor’s projects is adapting the novel ‘The Black Hand’ by Stephen Talty, which shows the efforts of a New York detective to take on the business of the Italian mafia in the city, all set in the early 20th century.

Miniseries ‘The Devil in the White City’

It will deal with the story of Dr. HH Holmes, a maddened doctor who tortured and murdered nearly 200 people over several years at his Chicago residence. It only remains to wait for more details about it.