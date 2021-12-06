Leonardo Di Caprio, Alan Faena and other celebrities support Sean Penn to raise funds for his foundation

The dinner was chaired by CORE co-founder actor Sean Penn. Other guests present were Leonardo DiCaprio, Serena Williams, Anitta and more

In the middle of the benefit gala chaired by the American actor, writer, director and politician Sean Penn, Leonardo Dicaprio (who had left the event early to catch a flight) called the fundraising team. Let them know that planned to donate USD 100,000, But in doing so, he challenged the partygoers to match his contribution. Was there someone in the room who was up to the task? Fortunately, there were: lGenerosity was shown to its full extent at the dazzling event.

Organized in the water in SoHo Beach House Miami, the event raised funds for the organization CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) from Penn, that supports crisis response programs in Latin America and Haiti. The actor co-founded CORE with Ann lee in 2010, a few hours after the devastating earthquake in Haiti, and more than 11 years later, the organization has expanded the scope of its mission. Currently, CORE focuses on the distribution of vaccines against COVID-19, having already administered nearly 3 million vaccines worldwide.

The night was hosted by the comedian and actress Luenell, who started off with a hilarious comment. “The event said ‘casual on the beach’ … Looks like some of you ladies are going to the Oscars!” Luenell I was not wrong; even though the event took place in the arena, under a marquee (albeit incredibly glamorous and atmospheric), the guests were dressed to the nines. In a room that included Antoine Arnault and Delphine Arnault, Marc Anthony and Serena Williams, there was dresses, sequins and sparkles galore.

After a cocktail hour during which the artist Mr. Kaves working hard to paint a canvas to be auctioned later that night, the guests took their seats. They ate a family-style meal and listened to Penn make honest comments about the importance of CORE. “I am tangential in these comments. It shouldn’t take too long ”, said.

The award-winning actor and philanthropist Academy Award speak about the origins of the organization, preparing the audience to raise their posters (or, in this case, glow sticks) for an auction full of art. From a sketch of Andy Warhol (donated by Leonardo DiCaprio) to a custom piece of Vik Muniz, there was much to tempt. In the end, the event raised more than USD 1.6 million and ended with a set by the artist Anitta, who sang his success Girl From Rio.

Since the pandemic started, the organization supported the distribution of 3 million COVID-19 vaccines and 6 million screening tests to individuals around the world.

The daughter of Penn, Dylan, with whom you share with the actress from House of Cards Robin wright, it was the host of the event along with DiCaprio, the Princess Eugenia, Soleil Moon Frye, designer Francisco Costa and many more.

From the family Arnault until Marc Anthony and Alan Faena, the night hosted a host of notable guests. Hosted by American Airlines, one of the most iconic artists in the K-pop industry, Henry Lau, and the skincare guru Peter thomas roth They were also present together with the actress Patricia Velasquez and the winners of the Latin Grammy Youtel Romeo and Beatriz Luengo.

