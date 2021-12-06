Legal Medicine confirmed paternity of soccer player Roger Martínez on minor – Other Cities – Colombia

Through DNA test results, The National Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences confirmed the paternity of the renowned soccer player of the Colombia team, Roger Martínez, on a under 6 years in the city of Cartagena.

“In the tables of findings, the combinations of alleles that constitute the DNA profile for each individual studied (father, mother and minor) are presented. It is observed that Roger Beyker Martínez Tóbinson possesses all the paternal obligate alleles (AOP) that the biological father of the minor should have ”, the results provided by Legal Medicine indicate in one of its sections.

The probability of paternity is 99.9 percent

Martínez Tóbinson, professional soccer player, attached to the Club América de México, and repeatedly summoned to the Colombian National Team, has denied the paternity of the child.

However, the scientific study adds: “Roger Beyker Martínez Tobinson does not exclude himself as the biological father of the minor. The probability of paternity is 99.999999999% ”, points out the medical study.

The analyzes were carried out on the soccer player, the mother and the child under 6 years of age, after the complaints made by the mother, María José Jiménez Gedeón.

You will have to pay between 5 and 6 million pesos a month to your child, as you do in two other lawsuits

“I am waiting for the failure of quarter family court of Cartagena so that my son’s rights are recognized, ”says María José Jiménez Gedeón, the child’s mother.

According to the plaintiff, she demands that her son receive the same allowance as he already they have ruled in two other cases for responsible paternity.

“I demand, first, that my son bear his paternal surname as a right to his legal nature, and that he receive the same maintenance treatment that Roger’s other children have received. One of the rulings already issued orders between 5 and 6 million pesos a month … it is not half of a minimum wage, “adds the plaintiff.

For her, the evidence about the high salary of the athlete is evidenced in the ostentatious life that she shows on social networks and in press articles.

The footballer faces two demands

more for responsible parenthood

But this DNA result It is not the only lawsuit that the footballer has faced for responsible paternity. You have already faced two more lawsuits. The young athlete has 5 children.

In 2019, days before starting the Copa América de Fútbol, ​​the complaint of the young Yennifer Villalba was known, who assured that the athlete, father of a year and a half baby, had not responded with his parental obligations.

In dialogue with EL TIEMPO, Villalba assured that the forward is complying with the payments, after a court order.

This newspaper has sought to speak with the athlete but has received no response.

CARTAGENA

