Legacy of Thieves will be available on the Epic Store

For many, especially those who are attentive to our publications, this will not be a surprise, but in case you have not heard: Uncharted 4 and The Lost Legacy will arrive on PC during the first months of 2022, and although for at the time it was believed that it would only come to Steam, today we can confirm that this is not so.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves now has its own page within the Epic Games Store

It only takes a moment to enter the EGS and verify that in addition to arriving on the Valve platform, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves will also arrive at the store of the creators of Gears of War and Fortnite.

This unfortunately also confirms something that unfortunately we already knew, and that is, at least for now, the multiplayer section will not say present in this relaunch of the game. Although it is true that in Uncharted the main thing is, was and will be his company, this is a mode which without a doubt, ended up being quite entertaining, so I cannot deny that it hits me a little bit in the heart, read that in the Features section simply says “Single Player.”