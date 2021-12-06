Laura Bozzo: From Donatella Versace to “La Mummy Juanita”. The nicknames you have received on social networks | News from Mexico

MEXICO CITY.- Since before the scandal for the arrest warrant against him for alleged tax fraud, Laura bozzo He has been the object of ridicule and insults by some users of social networks, and the main cause is his physical appearance.

The criticism began since the television presenter began posting photos of herself on her Instagram account, wearing various youthful and sensual outfits which, according to the comments, are not according to their age.

To their 69 years, Laura Bozzo has proven to be a confident and open-minded woman, and has repeatedly expressed that she is proud of her body and is not afraid to show it in public, and she doesn’t care what other people think of her.

His confidence and high self-esteem haven’t slowed him down malicious comments towards the Peruvian, which increased when she began to publish photos in which she appears in a bathing suit, enjoying the paradisiacal beaches of Mexico, especially Acapulco and Cancun.

Laura has been told about everything and Internet users have given her different qualifications, and have compared her with famous people, among them the millennial mummy from the animated series “The Thundercats”. Mumm Ra.

Laura Bozzo as Caitly Jenner and Donatella Versace

One of the strongest criticisms that Laura Bozzo has received has been for her luxurious wardrobe, especially because the Ministry of Finance has sued her for having sold an apartment of 12 million pesos that they had seized for not paying her debt with the SAT , of more than 13 million pesos.

And is that before the information came to light, Laura had published some photos in which she wears French, exclusive and designer clothes, but later she explained that the photos were for a magazine and that they had lent her the wardrobe, since it publicly declared bankruptcy.

In these images, Laura was compared to Caitlyn Jenner, the former transsexual athlete who previously identified as Bruce jenner and that he is known, also, for having been the stepfather of the Kardashian.

Another of Bozzo’s comparisons was with Donatella versace, the fashion mogul, after appearing in some photos wearing a black leather suit, from the house Balenciaga, in addition to wearing straight, platinum blonde hair, very similar to the fashion designer.

The comparisons might be flattering for the TV host, but the “haters” are not based on their talent and what these successful women represent but on the fact that they have been criticized for being physically unappealing like Laura.

“Living Mummy” and “Wet Bat”, other nicknames of Laura Bozzo

The constant appearances of Laura Bozzo on her social networks have allowed her image to be exposed to criticism and hurtful comments towards her, since some do not measure her words and seriously offend the Peruvian.

Among the qualifiers that have been given to Laura are: “Living Mummy”, “Soaked Bat”, “The Mummy Juanita”, “Aquaman’s Granny”, “Transvestite”, “Transgender”, “Squidward”, “Cayman”, among other adjectives.

But Laura is intelligent and knows how to take good advantage of opportunities to make fun of herself, and responding from time to time to all those who criticize her; he even named himself “Mumm Ra: The Mummy Spears”, in honor of their criticism.