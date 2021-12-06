La Jornada – The use of suboptimal quality clinics increased in a pandemic

Mexico City. The pandemic exacerbated the problems of the public health system and more than half of the population that has social security and required consultation during the health emergency went to the private system, according to a study published in the special issue of the journal Public Health of Mexico from the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) about the 2020 National Health and Nutrition Survey on Covid-19.

The investigation, led by Dr. Arantxa Colchero Aragonés, researcher at the Directorate of Health Economics and Health Systems Innovations of the INSP, indicates that a high use of medical offices adjacent to pharmacies of “suboptimal quality and linked to higher out-of-pocket expenses ”.

The study concludes that a very high proportion of the population with symptoms compatible with Covid-19 sought and received medical attention in private services.

He adds that “about a fifth of the population reported health care needs, but only a third of those who sought it did so in public services”, which represents a reduction in the results obtained in 2018, when it was detected that more than half of the population used private services, “the proportion grew even more in 2020.”

However, the study highlights that “it is not entirely clear to what extent the increase in demand for private services derives from the pandemic or the unfinished reform of the health system.”

Therefore, it concludes that it is “essential to strengthen public health services, resume care for health problems other than Covid-19 and accelerate the definition and implementation of the reform of the health system in Mexico.”

In the opposite sense to what the study indicates, the Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, rejected that private services “saved public services from insufficiency. It is not like that, in this pandemic they absorbed a displaced demand, as the work indicates, but not in large hospitals ”.

As the research shows, “the vast majority of care, 90 percent, according to the document, occurred outside hospitals, that is, in small one-person offices or adjacent to a pharmacy, small laboratories that were surreptitiously converted into medical units. of attention and pharmacies ”.

The consequence, he explained, was a “serious deformation of care in terms of quality and timeliness”, many people received diagnoses and prescriptions with multiple drugs that “include antibiotics, steroids, anti-inflammatory drugs, anticoagulants and ivermectin, which delayed their care” .

They let “spend three, four or five days at home thinking that they were being cured of Covid; they get worse and then the public system comes in to rescue him, but already in very adverse conditions and people come to die in hospitals “, so he reiterated that it is necessary to have a” universal and resilient “public health system.