La casa de papel: 8 things only fans know about the Netflix series | Season 5 part 2 | Series | FAME

What happened in “The Money Heist“? The Netflix series premiered part 2 of its season 5 on Friday, December 3, with a thrilling finale that has divided fans around the world. Álex Pina’s series not only gifted great characters such as Professor (Álvaro Morte), Tokio (Úrsula Corberó), Nairobi (Alba Flores) and Berlin (Pedro Alonso), but also great moments and details.

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS: How much do you know about “La casa de papel”?

But the phenomenon of Spanish fiction It’s not over yet. New stories are coming around the universe of the gang of robbers, as well as adaptations than promise to deliver more emotions.

“The paper house” in a remembered scene in Tokyo. (Photo: Netflix)

8 KEYS TO “LA CASA DE PAPEL” THAT ONLY TRUE FANS KNOW

8. NO NAIROBI IN HISTORY

One of the most spectacular data of “The Money Heist”Is that the character of Nairobi, interpreted by Alba Flores, was not going to exist. Fiction, in its first script, did not take into consideration in this emblematic role for the Netflix series. However, Álex Pina, creator of the story, worked with Flores in “Vis a Vis“And when they talked about the thieves’ project, he asked her to create a female character and the actress brought Nairobi to life.

MORE INFORMATION: How to watch “La casa de papel” Season 5 Part 2 online

Alba Flores as Nairobi from “La casa de papel”. (Photo: Netflix)

7. THE UNIFORMS

The red uniformsTogether with the masks, they are part of the iconography of “La casa de papel”. They are unmissable in all seasons and have been used since the protagonists even the extras. For this reason, many have wondered about the amount of clothing that has been used throughout the five seasons. This question has been answered by Carlos Diez, designer of the television production: in total there were 500 costumes, with eight pieces for each character. This was stated in “The Indian Express.”

The red uniform is one of the symbols of “La casa de papel”. (Photo: Netflix)

6. THE DECISION OF ITZIAR ITUÑO

Most fans of “The Money Heist“They cannot imagine the series without the presence of Raquel or with another actress interpreting it that Itziar Ituño. But this could happen because the actress had refused to play a criminal in a money robbery. She had been playing the role of a police officer for years in “Goenkale“, So he thought a lot about his answer to the series of Alex Pina. However, when reading the script, agreed to become the unforgettable Raquel.

Itziar Ituño as Raquel in “La casa de papel”. (Photo: Netflix)

5. SOUTHERN “LA CASA DE PAPEL”

One of the great news about the production of “La casa de papel” is the confirmation that it will have its adaptation in South Korea. After the success of “The Squid Game”, As well as a rich tradition of great movies and series in that country, Netflix chose to risk it in the adaptation that will have the actors Yoo Ji-Tae and Park Hae-soo, star of “Squid Game”, In its cast.

The adaptation of “The paper house” is worthy of celebration, like the scene of The Professor and Berlin. (Photo: Netflix)

4. TOKYO AND NATALIE PORTMAN’S MATHILDA

Another of the great details of “La casa de papel” is the resemblance it has Tokyo, the character of Ursula Corberó, with the Mathilda by Natalie Portman on “The Professional”. From the hairstyle and the neck brace to the father-daughter relationship that was seen in the film, and in the series: Tokyo and the Professor. This is not just a coincidence, but it has been by decision of the Spanish actress, who is a fan of the iconic character.

Tokio is one of the most beloved characters in “La casa de papel” (Photo: Úrsula Corberó / Instagram)

3. THE WEIGHT OF BERLIN

The character of Berlin It was one of the most striking in the Netflix series. A politically incorrect villain, hated and seen with attraction by the followers, was one of the headaches of those responsible for the fiction and of Pina. Because the former pressured him to get the role of Pedro Alonso, something that refused to do. The chain wanted to remove Berlin for its comments and, in the end, Pina understood that it was a good decision to remove the criminal to give strength to his other protagonists. So he said in “The Paper House: The Phenomenon”.

‘Berlin’ is one of the most controversial characters in “La casa de papel”. (Photo: Netflix)

2. THE TEACHER’S DESIGN

The teacher became one of the most iconic characters on television. Due to his intelligence and ingenuity, the character played by Alvaro Morte It is an essential piece in the series created by Álex Pina. But few know that the actor was the one who was in charge of giving him that look that makes him pass as a common person. The interpreter gave the designers the idea that the Professor should look like a normal and even shy person, a dimension that contrasts with the mastermind behind all the robberies.

Álvaro Morte in the role of The Professor in a scene from volume 2 of “La casa de papel”. (Photo: Netflix)

1. AN OBVIOUS BUT ICONIC MASK

The masks of “La casa de papel” have their inspiration in the Spanish painter Salvador Dali, as many may have imagined. As in other films, the masks have served in the emotional design of fiction: they are that of “v for Vendetta”, That of Jason voorvhees on “Friday the 13th″, That of the murderer of “scream”. In the case of the Netflix series, it was consolidated as one of its most important symbols that, for the Professor, concentrated the idea of ​​resistance, national pride and revolution.

Dalí’s mask is the unmistakable mark of “La casa de papel”. (Photo: Netflix)

WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN PART 2 OF “LA CASA DE PAPEL 5 ″?

At the end of the first part of the fifth season of “The Money Heist“Both sides try to open a different door, but in the process Tokyo is shot five times and has no escape. Despite the attempts of Denver, Manila and Rio, he follows in the footsteps of Berlin and sacrifices himself for the gang. After being surrounded by the military, she reveals that she has a grenade and blows everyone up.

The closest to her was Gandía, so he is surely dead just like Tokio. What other member of Sagasta’s team was killed in the explosion? How many are left to face the Resistance that suffered a heavy casualty?

“LA CASA DE PAPEL”, WILL IT HAVE ANOTHER SEASON?

The short answer is no. After five successful seasons, it is necessary to put an end to the drama created by Alex Pina, since if they intend to extend the story only for profit they run the risk of ruining everything.

“If you think about it with common sense, spending 2,000 minutes of fiction doing two robberies is enough. There are almost 20 films, I think we have squeezed a lot of personalities, design and everything”Álex Pina previously told Vertele.

“It is good to close the stage of La casa de papel, which has been absolutely splendid and surprising, and it must be closed with a brutal season“He added in said conversation with the Spanish media.

Furthermore, the creator of “The Money Heist”Believes that it is really important to go out the front door and in style. “This mechanic that the series ended up languishing has been changed. You have to feel proud to go in style. You have to do many other things, many other genres, and above all things that we do not know how to do”.

“We always thought we had to stop when the show was in high demand, when it was still in its ‘golden age’. It seemed that was what we had to do with the series“He added in an interview with Esquire.

However, that is not the final ending of “The Money Heist“, given that “We have a lot of possibilities to do a spin-off, yes, and I think it’s thanks to the strong and powerful identities of the characters. We have always wanted the characters to have a very complex and layered design. So I think almost all of the Paper House characters have a duality that we’d like to see in a spin-off. We could see any of them in other contexts”.

In fact, on November 30, 2021, during an event for the premiere of the last season, the first spin-off was confirmed, “Berlin“, Which will premiere in 2023 in Netflix and will have as protagonist Pedro Alonso.

The paper house | The most memorable moments null