Kourtney Kardashian faces criticism for her nine-year-old daughter’s false nails

Kourtney Kardashian is humiliated by TikTok users who criticize her for allowing her nine-year-old daughter to wear false nails.

The criticism came after the star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians and her nine-year-old daughter Penelope Disick recently created a joint TikTok account, where they post videos under the username @pandkourt.

In a recent video, uploaded Wednesday, the nine-year-old can be seen pouring herself a drink from a can before taking a sip, while the TikTok ends when Kardashian takes a sip from the same can.

While many TikTok users were excited about Penelope’s increasing use of the app, others encountered problems with her nails, as the daughter of Poosh’s founder appears to have almond-shaped false nails in the video.

In the comments below the clip, which has been viewed more than 1.3 million times, some viewers questioned why Kardashian allowed her daughter to have her nails applied, with one person commenting, “That girl has acrylic nails.”

“It’s a girl. Imagine the lot of problems this poor girl is going to have… protect her and let her be a girl ”, wrote another person, while another commented:“ She is about six years old and has nails ”.

However, in response to the criticism, many viewers took the opportunity to defend the nine-year-old’s nails and Kardashian’s upbringing.

“My daughter would love for you to take her to the salon and let her do her nails and hair. That’s being a good mother, “said one fan, while another person added:” Her nails are so beautiful, she would have died to have them at her age. “

This is not the first time that Penelope has shown her long nails on the mother-daughter duo’s TikTok account, as she previously posted a video on the platform in which she showed the colorful nail designs that she had put on each finger.

While some of the comments were critical, most of the responses were positive, with one viewer joking that they would take the video to their own nail salon for inspiration.

As of now, Kardashian has not addressed the comments, however she recently defended herself from humiliation after a troll from social media would suggest that she doesn’t spend enough time with her three children, which she shares with her ex Scott Disick.

In response to an Instagram comment that read, “Oh wow, are you finally with your kids?” Kardashian replied: “I am with my children every day thank God, social networks do not always reflect real life.”

Since they posted their first video in October, the star of reality shows and his daughter have amassed more than 2.3 million followers on TikTok.