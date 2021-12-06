Kevin Feige confirms the participation of Charlie Cox as Dareddevil – Cinema and Tv – Culture

In recent years the franchise Marvel has been introducing into world film culture great heroes, villains and stories that embody some aspects of real life, causing millions of people to identify with its characters and acquire great affection for those who play them.

The actors who have given life to the characters of the firm have become so involved with their roles that they have become synonymous with the heroes for whom they were hired.

That is, an Iron Man without the prominence of Robert Downey Jr. or a Captain America without the performance of Chris Evans it would be a bit strange for the fans and the future development of the stories.

For this reason, it is prudent that the character with which some actors play Marvel heroes makes them the ideal person for the role.

Such is the case of Charlie cox, who embodies ‘Daredevil’, the blind lawyer with red glasses, or so some fans of the MCU feel, who appeal to this actor to bring the character back to life.

Cox gained great recognition after playing ‘Matt Murdock’ on the Netflix series ‘Daredevil’ in 2015.

The idea of ​​reincorporating the character to the MCU began to take shape after Disney + was made to the rights of the production of the character, so it is very possible that the ‘blind’ will be seen again on this streaming platform.

The return of ‘Daredevil’ is confirmed

Recently the news of the reincorporation of the character to the franchise was known after Kevin Feige, president of Marvel, confirmed a future appearance of ‘Man without fear’ on the big screen and starring Cox himself.

Daredevil, the blind Catholic Hell’s Kitchen hero whose story has a Netflix series, was created by Lee and Bill Everett in 1964 for a comic of the same name.

“If you saw Daredevil in what’s to come. Charlie Cox, yes, he would be the actor to play it. Where we see it, how we see it and when we see it, that remains to be seen “, Feige mentioned to the portal ‘Cinema Blend’.

With the confirmation of the top leader of Marvel, a prompt appearance of the character is speculated, but in the stories of other heroes, since it has been possible that he will be seen in ‘Spider Man No Way Home’ under the role of ‘Matt Murdock ‘, head lawyer of’ Peter Parker ‘.

However, these are nothing more than speculation, because as confirmed by Feige himself, there is still no certainty when the preparations will be made to continue with the life of the ‘Man without fear’.

It should be remembered that Ben affleck He had already incarnated Daredevil in a film directed by Mark Steven Johnson in 2003, but it was not well received by the public and the film was not much successful.

Other Charlie Cox papers

The Briton has played a leading role in productions of great global impact, such as in ‘The Merchant of Venice’ (2004), a film based on the homonymous work of William Shakespeare. The film also starred Al Paccino and Jeremy Irons.

Together with Robert de Niro he got one of his first leading roles in the film ‘Stardust’, a fantasy feature film based on the novel written by Neil Gaiman.

Coz has also participated in television shows in which the gangster series is featured. Boardwalk empire, Lewis and ‘Daredevil’.

