Keanu Reeves: Universal Studio Announces Release Date for New Movie “The Daughter of God”

The well-known actor Keanu reeves returns with a dark film, encrypted and with much to reveal. “La Hija de Dios” navigates through mysterious waters and proposes a game where clues are the key to discovering the truths. It will premiere on July 23 at 8pm at Studio universal.

“The Daughter of God”, a thriller full of suspense that will not give you time to relax. After witnessing a miracle, a young Latina experiences strange things while a detective tries to discover the truth behind the death of one of her colleagues.

This film is directed by Gee Malik Linton and stars Keanu reeves and Ana de Armas. “The Daughter of God” represents Linton’s debut as a director, who began his flirtation with the world of cinema thanks to his skills as a physical trainer by being responsible for training Tobey Maguire during “Spider Man” (2002), Leonardo DiCaprio in “The Departed” (2006) and Anne Hathaway in “The Dark Knight Rises” (2012).

The cast is completed by Christopher McDonald (“Requiem for a Dream”), Laura Gómez (“Orange Is the New Black”) and Mira Sorvino (“Mimic”).

3 facts about this movie …

The paper of Keanu reeves At first it was thought for Philip Seymour Hoffman, actor of films “Capote”, “The Master” and “Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead”.

“The Daughter of God” is the second film production that they share Keanu reeves and Ana de Armas. The previous one had been “Knock Knock” (2015).

The character played by Reeves was intended to fill a supporting role. However, during editing, Lionsgate decided to focus the story on him rather than on the character of Ana de Armas. The original idea was to address issues such as: child abuse, violence against women and police repression.

