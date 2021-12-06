Keanu Reeves caught helping John Wick 4 film crew

Millennium Digital

Mexico City / 26.10.2021 10:41:34





Although he is one of the most successful actors in Hollywood, Keanu Reeves has been characterized as a person to which the fame has not “risen” and this he just demonstrated recently when he was recording some scenes of John wick 4, since after a long day he decided to help the people in the production.

In the last year Keanu Reeves has been very busy filming the new movies of Matrix and at the same time performing John Wick 4, films that undoubtedly have fans very exciteds, as they have generated great expectations and although Keanu may be exhausted, this did not stop him from helping the people doing the filming.

It is common for actors while filming a movie they only dedicate themselves to carry out the scenes that correspond to them and then they go to rest, but Keanu Reeves showed that he is in solidarity with the people who are in charge of preparing the sets and putting the cameras and lights in their place.

Through abideo spread on social networks it is seen that Keanu Reeves carries a backpack on his back, while in his hands he carries a suitcase and apparently a bag that look heavy. The actor carries all these objects while climbing some stairs.

At first Keanu Reeves goes up the stairs alone, but when he reaches almost halfway He is approached by a person who is part of the production, who suggests that he help him lift the bags he carries in the hands, but kindly, the actor makes a gesture to communicate that it is not necessary.

This short video, which was filmed in France, the country where it is being filmed John wick 4 and expected to hit the big screen in May 2022, caught the attention of Keanu Reeves fans. is that although he is a great actor and could have put this work aside for the people of the production he decided to help them.

Pjg