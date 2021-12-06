Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s vacation in Venice, Madonna’s walk with her boyfriend in New York: celebrities in one click

Romantic walk. Madonna walked the streets of New York together with her boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams. They did it on electric bicycles. The artist wore patterned leggings and a fuchsia trench coat, which she combined with her sunglasses. His partner, meanwhile, opted for black pants and a gray T-shirt (Photos: The Grosby Group)

Holidays! Kate Hudson, Danni Fujikawa, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell enjoy a few days on the paradisiacal beaches of the Greek island Skiathos. There they were seen resting and sunbathing

Nicky Hilton and her husband, James Rothschild, took a walk through the streets of the Soho neighborhood in New York. She wore a jean, a shirt and black heels that she combined with the sweater she wore on her shoulders, while her partner opted for dark pants and a white shirt.

Rita Ora walked through the streets of West Hollywood and set a trend with her look: she wore a printed outfit, a white T-shirt and nude sandals. She completed her outfit with sunglasses and a yellow wallet

Emily Ratajkowski and her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, took the opportunity to do some shopping on the streets of New York while taking their pet for a walk. The model wore an orange dress and carried her dog on the leash, while her partner wore colored shorts, a gray T-shirt and carried bags over her shoulder

Camila Cabello went out to play sports with the family. The singer – who is in a couple with Shawn Mendes – walked through Runyon Canyon Park in Los Angeles along with her mother, Sinuhe Estrabao, and her sister Sofia

Paul McCartney was photographed leaving his London office. The popular musician wore a black jean, a light blue shirt and a blue jacket. He completed his outfit with a printed mask and a blue cap

Romantic outing. Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi went to eat at an exclusive restaurant in West Hollywood. The model wore black pants and a low-cut shirt with her abdomen exposed. The actor, for his part, wore green pants and a white shirt and shirt. They both wore their respective masks

Family vacation. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom traveled to Venice, Italy, along with their daughter, Daisy Dove, and their puppy. The family went on an excursion through one of the canals aboard a boat

Romantic walk. Eiza González walked hand in hand with her partner, lacrosse player Paul Rabil, through the streets of New York. The actress wore a yellow dress while the athlete wore black pants and a lilac shirt (Photos: Grosby Group)

