Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have suddenly aged 30 years

Katy Perry (37) and Orlando Bloom (44) they have been chosen protagonists of a powerful campaign against the suppression of the vote in the United States.

In the advertisement, the singer and the actor are characterized as aged and scruffy versions of themselves, and star in a broadcast from a dystopian future in 2055. In this campaign, Perry and Bloom play the role of freedom fighters and launch a warning message to citizens in 2021, and warns of the danger that democracy suffers if Congress does not approve the bill that is being proposed these days in the United States to protect the right to vote, the so-called ‘For The People Act ‘. You can see the announcement on the US portal ‘Page Six’.

In the recording, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry They find themselves in a bunker from which they try to send a message back to the year 2021: “You are our only hope, the America they know does not exist in our future. Democracy is dead. We have no voice. “And he continues:” The future does not have to be this way. You have the power to change it. Save democracy while you can“.

Perry explains in the announcement that “It all started when voting suppression swept across America. Voting rights bills made it to the Senate. Polling stations closed. We lost our right to vote.” At the end of the clip, the couple has to flee from the enemy who is chasing them and they send a message to his daughter Daisy, who is now 9 months old: “Tell Daisy we love her.”

The ad is titled “Future broadcasts“and it is a project of a nonpartisan organization called RepresentUs fighting corruption in the United States. This is the first time that the couple has acted together (and we hope it is not the last, because they make a scandal team). In addition, they have done it without charging a single dollar.

The ad asks for the approval of The Law for the People, a bill that has the support of 70% of US citizens. After the recording, Perry argued his unconditional support for the cause: “As we have seen recently in Georgia and Texas, politicians are attacking our freedom to vote by passing laws that make it difficult for older people, veterans, to cast their vote. , Communities of Color, and Rural Voters. ” “Time is running out to stop your efforts. I urge you to call your senator immediately and tell him to vote in favor of the Law for the People, “he concludes.

The Law for the People would end the current 389 bills that currently exist and that want to free the freedom of voters in 48 states. In addition, its approval would block the control of politics by large fortunes.