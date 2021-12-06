Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom age 30 at a stroke by getting into politics | Big Bang

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom they form one of the most admired couples in the universe celebrity international and now the couple has decided to take advantage of its enormous media coverage to raise their voice in defense of political freedom. And they have done it for free.

Has been through an advertisement, to say the least, in which the singer and the actor seem characterized as if they were 30 years older than they are now, since the history of the spot takes us directly to 2055. Inside a bunker, both with graying hair and a certainly deteriorated appearance Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom They try to connect with the population that lives in the year 2021 with the sole purpose of entrusting them with a mission: to protect democracy.

A strategy that is part of an advertising campaign of RepresentUs, a non-partisan entity that fight for the right to vote and against political corruption in North America. Initiative that has emerged in response to a new bill that is being proposed these days in the United States, the so-called ‘For The People Act’ and that seeks to protect the right to vote of North American citizens. Reasons why those who Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have decided to do it in a totally altruistic way and without charging anything, as stated by the US media.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom come from the future to talk about rights

“You are the only hope. The America you know does not exist in the future. Democracy is dead and we have no voice. The regime watches over our every move,” he begins Orlando Bloom as he manages to project his image on all screens in 2021. “It started when voter suppression went wild across the United States. Voting rights bills died in polling places, like the Senate, which was shut down. “, continues explaining Katy Perry, from a bunker that appears to be robbed in order to end his warning to the citizens of the past.

“We lost our right to vote, the future does not have to be like this. Save democracy now that you can still,” they beg the viewers of their connection between times, which they end with a wink at their daughter, who was born several months ago : “Tell Daisy we love her,” they conclude.