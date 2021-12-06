Kate Winslet hid in the trunk of a car to help a young actress with an intimate scene in ‘Mare of Easttown’

The actress Kate winslet is one of those Hollywood stars who have grown up in front of the screen and have been working a lifetime.

To their 45 years, the performer has wisdom and experience she did not have when she started in this young and inexperienced industry, and has now proven your generosity to help other colleagues who may be going through what she went through without help.

As she herself has told in a report with Vanity fair, ended up crouched in a car while filming her latest project, the series’Mare of Easttown‘.

It all happened as a result of an intimate scene that had to shoot his young co-star Angourie Rice inside a car, so to offer his support Winslet ended hiding in the trunk in case I needed it.

“That day there was no coordinator of intimate scenes, but nothing happens, it was not a mistake, it was that in that scene it was not required, “says Kate.





Angourie Rice at the ‘SpiderMan: Far From Home’ Premiere | Getty Images

“But having been through something like that myself when I was a young actress and maybe with little experience, or as a person who has had less experience than the character has, sometimes just having a conversation about those scenes with a director, just that can be a bit awkward because they can be conversations for which you are not emotionally ready“, Add.

“So I finished getting in the car, telling him I’d be in the trunk if someone needs me, “he reveals.” Actually, it was pretty cool that I was there because the camera operators were the only ones in the car, and they were both men (wonderful, respectful gentlemen, but still, it was uncomfortable for those two actors internally, “Winslet makes clear.

“So just being there made the ice break a bit,” he ends.

An actress daughter of the same age

Recently Kate Winslet also revealed that she has an actress daughter, Mia Threapleton, who has managed to go unnoticed as ‘Hollywood royalty’ and is succeeding on her own. By having her father’s last name, the ‘Titanic’ actress says she “escaped the radar” and has landed her own roles without no one knew it was his daughter.

Angourie and her daughter Mia have the same age, 20 years old, which could have also awakened Winslet’s protective instinct to go to such lengths trying to help the young performer.

Surely you are interested in:

Kate Winslet reveals her daughter actress, who has succeeded without knowing who her mother was at 20 years