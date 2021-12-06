Julia Roberts is one of the most acclaimed actresses of Hollywood, that stole our hearts in Pretty Woman.

Throughout his career he has starred more than 30 movies and has shown us that women we are unstoppable and we can succeed in everything we set out to do.

And it is that he has inspired us with each role such as that of Elizabeth gilbert on Eat Pray Love, where it makes it clear that we must find our way and follow our hearts.

In addition, to their 53 years the celebrity has become a fashion reference, setting trends with each garment you wear.

And it has shown us that a infallible piece for every woman’s wardrobe, especially at 50 is a shirt.

Either white, pink, silkAnyway, but a shirt will always get you out of trouble and make you look beautiful and elegant.

Julia Roberts teaches how to wear a shirt with elegance at 50

Shirt with jeans

One of the best looks she has ever worn is a white shirt with skinny jeans and tennis shoes, a comfortable and elegant look at the same time.

For an even more sophisticated outfit you can opt for heels, or ankle boots, you will look great in your 50s or over.

Shirt with shorts and tights

A very sophisticated and sexy look at the same time that the famous actress wore was a white shirt with black shorts and gold details.

He completed this look with some tights, adding sensuality to her outfit and she also wore some black heels.

Silk shirt with skinny jeans

The celebrity looked very young and radiant wearing a skinny jeans light blue that combined with a elegant old pink silk shirt with bow at the neck.

To look even more sophisticated, she wore stilettos in all nude, an outfit that we can all copy and will enhance our class.

Shirt with suit

The costume It is an outfit that has long ceased to be exclusive to men, and Julia Roberts wore it in the most glamorous and elegant way.

The protagonist of Pretty Woman carried a white shirt with red pants and a blazer in the same shade, and completed the look with some black stilettos.

