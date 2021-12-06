Juan Ignacio Dinenno after controversial arbitration decision vs Atlas: “Let the show continue”

Controversy worthy of a Semifinal was the one that was lived in the Jalisco Stadium. Juan Ignacio Dinenno from Pumas ended with a broken nose and Jesús Angulo received a kick from the number ‘9’ of the university students, after he tried a Chilean. Both actions were accidental, the annoyance was that the first was not sanctioned and the second ended with a red card.

Around minute 85 within the small area of Atlas, the Pumas player received a blow to the nose after an elbow from the Peruvian defender Anderson Santamaria. The action was brutal and needed to have some plugs placed to try to stop the bleeding that put the game on pause for a few minutes.

The doubts were in if the forward would return to the field, but his claw and passion surpassed him so much that he insisted on remaining in the game. Santamaría’s action was tried in the VAR and it was decided that no type of sanction would be marked.

A few minutes after the return of the Argentine auriazul, he committed the lack about Jesús Angulo who fell knocked out after receiving a strong kick On the face, everyone was concerned when they noticed that the athlete was not moving, however, after minutes he was able to walk off the court.

After these facts, Juan Ignacio Dinenno was expelled directly and Pumas had to finish the match with 10. The felines had to swallow the claim of the penal for the foul on the Argentine.

Atlas got the pass to the Final Opening 2021 and will have the opportunity to be crowned champion in the maximum Mexican circuit after 70 years.

