Johnny Depp prepares to win the second battle against Amber Heard

After a British court on Thursday rejected the request for Johnny depp to appeal a judge’s decision that he assaulted his ex-wife Amber heardSaying that his attempt to overturn the ruling has “no real prospect of success,” the actor prepares for a second battle to be fought in April.

Two judges of the Court of Appeals said that the Hollywood star cannot appeal the rejection of the Supreme Court on his lawsuit for defamation against the editor of the newspaper The Sun for labeling him a “battering husband” in an article.

The judges, James Dingemans and Nicholas Underhill, said that the previous hearing was “full and fair” and that the conclusions of the judge in the trial “have not even shown the possibility of having been flawed by an error of method or of the law” .

They concluded that “the appeal has no real prospect of success and that there is no other compelling reason to hear it.”

Supreme Court Justice Andrew Nicol ruled in November that the claims against Depp, made in an April 2018 article, were “substantially true.” The judge ruled that Depp, 57, assaulted Heard, 34, a dozen times and made her fear for her life three times.

Depp’s attorneys argued at a court hearing last week that Depp did not get a fair trial and that Heard was an unreliable witness. As evidence, they argued that Heard has not kept his promise to donate the $ 7 million he received in his divorce settlement.

Appellate judges said that was “pure speculation, and in our opinion highly unlikely” that the fate of the divorce money influenced Judge Nicol’s decision.

“When reading the ruling as a whole, it is clear that the judge based his conclusions in each of the incidents on his extremely detailed review of the evidence specific to each incident,” they said.

Depp and Heard met on the set of the 2011 comedy “The Rum Diary” and they were married in Los Angeles in February 2015. Heard, a model and actress, filed for divorce the following year and obtained a restraining order against Depp alleging domestic abuse. The divorce was formalized in 2017.

The Supreme Court issued its decision after a three-week trial that captured the attention of the press in July, when Depp and Heard made opposing statements about their brief but stormy marriage and accused each other of be controlling, violent and liars.

During the trial, Depp acknowledged having drug problems but accused Heard of fabricating the abuse allegations and insisted that he was not a violent person, “especially with women.”

Heard’s public relations firm said in a statement that the actress was “pleased, but in no way surprised,” by the Court of Appeals decision.

“Mr. Depp’s allegation of new and relevant evidence was nothing more than a press strategy, and has been completely rejected by the court,” the letter says.

Jeffrey Smele of the Simons Muirhead and Burton law firm representing the publisher of The Sun, News Group Newspapers, said Thursday’s decision was “a victory for freedom of the press and for victims of domestic violence everywhere.”

Depp’s lawyers have said that the complaints in The Sun caused “serious damage” to the actor’s reputation and “great anguish and shame.” Following the November ruling, Depp said he was withdrawing from the film franchise. “Fantastic Beasts” after the study Warner Bros. requested his resignation.

Depp also sued Heard for $ 50 million in Virginia over an open letter published in the Washington Post about domestic violence. The trial in that case was recently postponed until April 22.

Depp’s British lawyer, Joelle Rich of Schillings Partners, said that “there are clear and objective reasons to seriously question the decision reached by the British court.”

“Mr. Depp is eager to present full and irrefutable evidence of the truth in his defamation case in the United States against Ms. Heard, where she will have to provide full transparency,” Rich said.

