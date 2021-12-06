Johnny Depp is putting his French country town up for sale again – The much talked about quirks that surround the world … | Out of series / architecture

By: Sonia Aparicio















The much talked about vagaries that surround the world of the “star system” can sometimes become difficult problems to manage. Some do not go beyond the curiosity of knowing the number of towels that a singer demands to have at night in his hotel room or the exact temperature at which the bottle of champagne must be. It is another thing, for example, to buy a town and then want to get rid of it. This is what is happening to the versatile Johnny Depp, American actor, producer, screenwriter and musician. In 2001, on the crest of the wave of his “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie franchise, Depp bought the abandoned 19th century Provencal village located 17 miles from cosmopolitan Saint-Tropez, pure Côte d’Azur. The actor also invested millions in renovating buildings. Those were the years in which he was a couple with the French actress and singer Vanessa Paradis. The couple and their children enjoyed country life until the end of 2011 when the couple broke up and the farm was closed. Depp has already tried to sell the property on several occasions. In 2015 and 2016 it was announced with a price that ranged between 22 and 52 million euros. It seems that now it could go on the market for 46.1 million euros.





