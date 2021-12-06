Johnny Depp. Intruder enters his mansion, takes a bath and takes a drink

Millennium Digital

Mexico City / 03.21.2021 18:30:46





The American actor Johnny Depp is not in the best moment of his life, and it is that in recent months his career has changed course as a result of his separation with Amber Heard, a second trial against The Sun newspaper and the elimination of the tapes starring him from the Netflix catalog.

As if that weren’t enough, this weekend a subject entered his mansion without authorization And he took the opportunity to make use of the luxurious facilities and even have a drink, according to information from TMZ.

It all started when a resident of the Hollywood Hills, the actor’s neighborhood, reported to the police the presence of a suspicious subject in the vicinity of his home, which he left when a neighbor confronted him. The man jumped a fence and crossed to the residence of the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean, and entered his backyard, very close to the pool.

Authorities received a new call, this time from the artist’s security team, who reported that a man was inside the property. When the police arrived the suspect was discovered taking a shower in one of the bathrooms. The man refused to come out, so it was necessary to pull the door to catch him.

As if it wasn’t enough the intruder also entered Johnny’s cellar and took the liberty of making himself a drink. The man was accused of vandalism because he damaged the door of the home to enter.

It is not the first time that a stranger has sneaked into Depp’s house, last January the police arrested a woman on suspicion of robbery.

BGHL