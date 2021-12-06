Johnny Depp asks major movie studios to count on him

The actor Johnny Depp does not give up and hopes to resume his film career despite the controversy of the trials against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Many believe that Johnny depp He is finished as an actor, yet he still has many fans around the world who think that he will rise triumphantly from his ashes as if he were the Phoenix and thus reclaim his place in Hollywood that he should never have lost.

As is often the case in these cases, not everything is black or white. Given that Johnny depp is somewhere in between, as it seems unlikely that he will reinterpret Jack sparrow in the two new movies he’s developing Disney from Pirates of the Caribbean, also left the role of Gellert grindelwald on Fantastic Beasts 3 to be replaced by Mads mikkelsen. However, he has some interesting projects and there are still a lot of people who want to work with him. For example your good friend Tim Burton who wants to sign you up for the Addams Family reboot or Robert Downey Jr. what do you want me to be in Sherlock Holmes 3.

Hollywood history is full of epic comebacks.

Many actors, directors or producers have had personal problems and have managed to redirect their lives and return to the industry. Because Johnny depp knows that his upcoming legal battle against his ex-wife Amber heard it could be essential to determine the trajectories of both careers. If justice determines in your favor, you will once again be in a very favorable position.

That’s why the actor Johnny depp He has reached out to major movie studios to keep the door open for him, and he is insisting very much that they be kept informed of future verdicts. Although for now it is difficult to know how this whole matter will end, it seems that the actor is very sure that he will win all the confrontations against his ex.

While everything is resolved Johnny depp keeps busy lending his voice to the animated series Puffins, which is about a group of birds accompanying the cunning walrus Otto.

You can also see all the Pirates of the Caribbean movies on Disney + by following this link.