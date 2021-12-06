John Wick 4 finally starts filming with Keanu Reeves

If we made a list of the most anticipated films currently, undoubtedly John wick 4 it would be in the first places. The first trilogy was outstanding and managed to create a huge fan base that spans the world. Are you one of the people who is eager to see again Keanu reeves at the feet of “Baba Yaga”? We have good news for you: the feature film has already started filming (via Screen Rant).

Let’s face it, the issue of the pandemic, although it seems to be overcome in various regions of the world thanks to the vaccination campaign, continues to worry the film industry. Multiple delays in premieres, as well as filming, completely ruined the plans of many production companies. Fortunately, it appears that Lionsgate managed to make room on their schedule for the filming of John wick 4 do not have any inconvenience as far as dates are concerned.

In fact, the very production of John wick 4 announced the start of the recording through a photo shared on social networks. The material shows the classic director’s chair with the logo of the feature film. It is worth mentioning, by the way, that They have yet to reveal the final title. It is currently known as John Wick: Chapter 4, although we will probably have a secondary denomination as it happened as Parabellum.

John wick 4

If no obstacles arise in the filming phase, John wick 4 It will be released in theaters on May 27, 2022. We also know that the film has recently added more actors to its cast. Just last week we let you know that Hiroyuki Sanada, who already participated in the franchise as Ken Watanabe, will reprise his role in the fourth installment. The same will happen with Laurence Fishburne, who will return to give life to King Bowery.

Now, if we focus on the new faces, we must highlight the signing of Donnie Yen. We have seen the actor in films like Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and more recently in Mulan. However, in John wick 4 He will play an old friend of John Wick (Keanu Reeves). Now that filming has begun, have no doubt that new details will be released in a matter of months.