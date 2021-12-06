John Jolie is the spitting image of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt; these PHOTOS prove it

John jolie pitt, son of actors Angelina Jolie and Brad PittShe has surprised with her beauty, but particularly with how similar she is to her mother. In addition, it has shown to have the same style. It should be noted that he decided to stop calling himself Shiloh.

In social networks, a series of images were shared in which they show John’s resemblance to Angelina, one of the main characteristics they share is eye color, but also the resemblance that he also has in some aspects with Brad Pitt.

In October, Jolie was accompanied by five of her six children to the presentation of the film Eternals, and in which they were present Maddox, Zahara, John and the twins Vivienne and Knox.

In this event, the one who attracted the most attention with his look was John, because on previous occasions he chose baggy clothes, pants, jackets, etc. and now he opts to wear a dress.

“He likes suits. He wears a tie, jacket and pants. He likes to dress like a boy. He wants to be like a child. We had to cut his hair. Likes to wear men’s things. She thinks he’s like one of her brothers, ”Jolie told Vanity Fair magazine in 2010.

The 15-year-old boy is one of the members that has generated the most media attention as he is the first biological daughter of Jolie and Pitt, and so it is common for images taken by the paparazzi of the teenager to be known.

A few days ago, a video of the 15-year-old was released in which he shows his talent for dancing, with a choreography of the song “Good Ones” by Charli XCX.

In another video, she can be seen dancing to the song “Get Ur Freak On” by Missy Elliot, with her classmates.

