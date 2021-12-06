Jennifer Lawrence, with Leonardo di Caprio at the premiere of ‘Don’t Look Up’

Jennifer Lawrence has once again shown that it is a star that shines with its own light. Has done it in the New York premiere of Don’t look up, The new Netflix comedy where the Oscar-winning actress shares the limelight with artists such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet and Ariana Grande, in a film that promises to be the great title of the season and that will arrive to the platform on December 24. An event in which Jennifer Lawrence captured all eyes and in which she appeared wearing a tummy in a very advanced state of pregnancy becoming the undisputed star of the red carpet.

At 31 years old, the protagonist of The Hunger Games She has been very discreet in waiting for her first child and has only been seen showing off her tummy on few occasions. Because, a very pregnant and radiant Jennifer Lawrence became the star of the premiere from Don’t look up. The actress wore a long golden dress full of rhinestones and fringes, the most elegant and inspiring for the upcoming Christmas dates and designed by Dior – a brand for which it is an ambassador – with which it literally shone.

It was last September when the news broke that Jennifer Lawrence was expecting her first child, the result of her marriage to her husband, the art gallery owner Cooke Maroney. As confirmed by a source close to People magazine, the interpreter “loves her job and will continue with it, but she will have to balance her career and her life as a woman and a mother.” In fact, the Oscar winner for The good side of things you have decided to take a break in the past few months to prepare for the arrival of your baby, who has only interrupted to attend the presentation of his new film.

‘Don’t Look Up’, the comedy starring Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio

It is one of Netflix’s most ambitious projects with big names in its cast. Directed by Adam McKay and starring Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio, the rest of the cast is completed by names like Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet or Ariana Grande. Don’t look up tells the story of Kate and Randall, two astronomers who discover the imminent arrival of a meteorite to Earth that could endanger the survival of the human species. However, their attempts to alert the high command of the disaster do not stop falling on deaf ears and they will have to find their own methods to get the attention of world rulers and alert the entire population.

