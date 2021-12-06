Jennifer Lawrence poses for the first time pregnant on the red carpet

After several years away from the spotlight, the actress has reappeared at the premiere of her new film ‘Don’t look up’, in which she stars alongside DiCaprio

Jennifer Lawrence, who is expecting her first child with her husband Cooke Maroney, dazzled this Sunday at the premiere of his new film ‘Do not look up’, which shares the bill with Leonardo Dicaprio, Meryl streep and Jonah Hill.

For more than two years, the actress, winner of the Oscar for ‘The good side of things’, had not premiered a film, nor stepped on a red carpet.

In fact, the last time he did it was in June 2019, at the premiere of ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’, tape that co-starred.

Now she has reappeared radiant before the cameras and has made him extremely pregnant and together with DiCaprio, the co-star of ‘Do not look up’, a film that debuts on Netflix on December 24.

For her triumphant return to the red carpet, the artist. The 31-year-old has chosen a gold design by Dior, a firm of which she is the image, with fringes and a pleated cape, which she has combined with jewels from Tiffany & Co.

Under the direction of the filmmaker Adam McKay, Lawrence and DiCaprio they play a pair of astronomers who go on a media tour to alert humanity of an approaching comet that will destroy the Earth.

It was last September when the news of the actress’s pregnancy broke, who maintains a discreet relationship with the gallery owner Cooke Maroney, whom he married in October 2019 in a mansion in Rhode Island.