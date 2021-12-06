Jennifer Lawrence is a huge Ariana Grande fan and says, “I’d even say I sound better.”

The actress Jennifer Lawrence, who is expecting her first child with her husband Cooke maroney, is part of the stellar cast of the film “Don’t look up”, and that is why he took advantage of his last interview to dedicate some beautiful words to such illustrious colleagues as Meryl streep, Leonardo Dicaprio and Jonah hill.

Curiously, the Hollywood star confessed that he will remember even more fondly having been able to work with the singer Ariana Grande, who is also a member of the cast and left a deep mark on the actress. Jennifer acknowledged that, after meeting her personally, she ended up feeling like one of the millions of fans that the pop diva has across the planet.

“I think being around Ariana Grande impacted me even more. It is that our world does not usually mix with that of musicians, and what she does is so different to me “, Jennifer revealed to Entertainment tonight, just after rating Meryl Streep as the best actress in history.

“Let’s see, Meryl Streep is the best actress who has ever lived, and when you see her in person you realize that immediately,” said Lawrence during his conversation with the program, in which he also fantasized about the idea of ​​launching his own record material one day. “Ariana and I sound similar, I’d even say I sound better. Soon something will occur to me, you will see, “he joked.

