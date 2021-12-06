Jennifer Lawrence has a new idol: Ariana Grande

Jennifer Lawrence at the presentation of ‘Don’t Look Up’ Credit: Bang Showbiz

Actress Jennifer Lawrence, who is waiting for her first child with her husband Cooke Maroney, is part of a stellar cast, that of the movie ‘Don’t Look Up’, and that is why she has taken advantage of her last interview to dedicate some nice words to colleagues as illustrious as Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jona Hill.

Curiously, the Hollywood star has confessed that he will remember even more fondly having been able to work with the singer Ariana Grande, who is also part of the cast and has left a deep mark on the interpreter. Jennifer has acknowledged that, after meeting her personally, she ended up feeling like one of the millions of fans that the pop diva has all over the planet.

“I think that being close to Ariana Grande impacted me even more. It’s that our world doesn’t usually mix with that of musicians, and what she does is so different to me,” the Oscar-winning actress revealed to Entertainment Tonight, just after qualifying. Meryl Streep as the best performer ever.

“Let’s see, Meryl Streep is the best actress who has ever lived, and when you see her in person you realize immediately of it,” Jennifer has assured during her conversation with the program, in which she has also fantasized about the idea of release your own record material one day. “Ariana and I sound similar, I would even say that I sound better. Soon something will occur to me, you will see,” he joked.