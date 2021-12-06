Jennifer Lawrence Confesses She Likes Timothée Chalamet (‘Call Me By Your Name’) – Movie News

The Oscar-winning actress stars in the spy movie ‘Red Sparrow’, which opens in Spain on March 2.

Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence premieres spy movie Red sparrow on March 2 and, in statements to Entertainment tonight, He has confessed that he likes a colleague by profession. The lucky one was the interpreter Timothée Chalamet, nominated for an Oscar for his role as Elio in Call Me By Your Name and also present in the debut of Greta Gerwig Lady bird, now available in theaters.

“I’m waiting for her to turn a few years, you know?“Jennifer Lawrence joked.” I’m going to pamper him like a pig in a slaughterhouse and then be right there when he’s 30 years old. […] You’re old enough for me to say that, right? Are you over 18 years of age? Do youWhat if I said “It’s good!” and was 15 years old? “. But Timothée Chalamet is 22, as the presenter of ET Carly Steel. “I didn’t know he was that young. Tell him to wait! He’s very, very talented and he’s hot!“.

Directed by Francis Lawrence (The Hunger Games: Catching Fire), Red sparrow tells the story of Dominika Egorova (Lawrence), a russian spy who uses seduction to get closer to his goals. Joel Edgerton, Matthias Schoenaerts and Jeremy Irons are also cast in the film.