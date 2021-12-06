Jennifer Lawrence confessed to being a fan of Ariana Grande and celebrated having worked with her | celebs | nndc | TVMAS

The actress Jennifer Lawrence, who is currently pregnant with her first child with her husband Cooke Maroney, revealed to be a fan of Ariana Grande and appreciated the opportunity to have worked with her on the movie “Don’t look up.”

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Lawrence called his co-stars (Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, and Jonah Hill) the greatest actors in history; however, he said he will remember working with Ariana Grande fondly.

“I think being around Ariana Grande impacted me even more. It is that our world does not usually mix with that of musicians, and what she does is so different to me”, revealed the actress after qualifying Meryl Streep as “the best actress in history.”

“Let’s see, Meryl Streep is the best actress who has ever lived, and when you see her in person you realize that immediately. No doubts”, Lawrence assured during his conversation with the show.

Likewise, Jennifer Lawrence assured that she would like to release her own record material one day, and what better way than to have the possibility of collaborating with the artist of whom she is a fan: Ariana Grande.

“Ariana (Grande) and I sound similar, I’d even say I sound better. Soon something will occur to me, you will see “, joked the actress who has participated in sagas such as “X-Men” and “The Hunger Games.”

