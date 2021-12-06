Jennifer Lawrence appears in a beautiful Dior dress wears her baby bump

For several months ago the paparazzi did everything to obtain a photograph of Jennifer Lawrence showing off her huge belly, especially after it became known that she is expecting her first child with her partner, gallery owner Cooke Maroney.

However, Jennifer Lawrence recently slapped them with a white glove when she appeared at the world premiere of the film Don´t Look Up, where she looked beautiful when wearing a golden dress that revealed her baby bump, with which we could also see that she is close to the end of the pregnancy.

This new film by the 31-year-old actress will premiere on Netflix on December 22 in Mexico in which Leonardo DiCaprio also participates as the protagonist, in addition to Meryl Streep, Rob Morgan, Ron Perlman, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalámet , Ariana Grande and others.

That’s why Jennifer Lawrence made an incredible appearance within weeks of giving birth, so without a doubt she reminded us that she always there are dresses that will make pregnant women look incredibly beautiful and elegant regardless of the occasion, a good test is the choice of the American actress.

This beautiful gold dress accentuates the waist to frame the pregnancy tummy, with the style and elegance that Dior brings to its garments And as always Jennifer Lawrence left the accessories to a minimum, opting for medium-sized but close-to-the-ear earrings in a silver tone to add a little more glamor.

While for the hairstyle the actress of The Hunger Games decided to opt for an elegant low updo but with some ease to give a certain naturalness and movement to the hair, which gave it an exquisite balance when seeing the complete outfit, so no room for Doubts highlighted the beauty of the actress.

And as we already said, with the public appearance of Jennifer Lawrence we are sure that you are in the last weeks of your pregnancy, so we hope that soon you will surprise us with the news that you already have your first baby in your arms, although it may take a while before you meet him.

What is Don´t Look Up about

The main premise of the film centers on a group of scientists who discover that an asteroid is heading to our planet with coalition danger and as a consequence, the extinction of humanity, the problem is that although it is detected in time, nobody seems to believe it certain.









And it is that according to the director, Adam McKay, the asteroid is a parable of what happened to us during confinement, as some people refused to believe in the existence of the Wuhan virus, they refused to use masks and measures of biosecurity even when they saw the magnitude of the problem.

