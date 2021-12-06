Jennifer Aniston reveals the recipe for her chocolate anti-aging shake

Aside from one of the world’s most recognized Hollywood stars, Jennifer Aniston is also a healthy lifestyle guru. The American has revealed on numerous occasions that her days are beginning at a good pace and before going to set of filming, she has already spent a few minutes meditating, has finished her session of fitness and of course a breakfast has been prepared designed to provide the body with all the nutrients it needs. Such is her passion for well-being that in November 2020 the Californian announced a new professional project away from interpretation: debuted as Creative Director of a brand dedicated to the development of food supplements rich in collagen, Vital Proteins. Now Jennifer reveals how she includes them in her diet by sharing the anti-aging recipe for the chocolate shake you drink when you wake up. A preview: it looks spectacular.

Her active lifestyle and her habit of practicing different sports on a daily basis (she is a fan of yoga and boxing), cause Jennifer Aniston to worry a lot about the way she eats. He has even just revealed to a YouTube channel that he is capable of eating a single potato or a single piece of a chocolate bar when he notices that he likes this type of food. Nevertheless, her main meals are loaded with nutrients and she goes for easy recipes that she can make in a few minutes. A perfect example is the morning shake of which the actress has just revealed all the ingredients through her networks, and the good news for those with a sweet tooth is that it tastes like chocolate.

Jennifer Aniston’s Favorite Anti-Aging Shake

The favorite thing she wrote herself just before listing all the ingredients needed to copy her recipe from home: a cup of chocolate flavored almond drink, two tablespoons of Vital Proteins chocolate flavored collagen peptide supplement, one sliced ​​banana, a handful of cherries, a few drops of Stevia, a tablespoon of a powdered antioxidant supplement, and a cup of ice. Then, just mix all the components in a blender until you get a smooth and creamy consistency. The result is a quick-to-make, benefit-packed shake that the star makes sure to eat well despite his off-road schedule.

The benefits of each ingredient

On its own, chocolate from 70% purity is a known antioxidant that fights the formation of free radicals, responsible for premature skin aging. In addition, experts point out it as a precursor of optimism, very useful to start off on the right foot every morning: “The consumption of chocolate provides us with several of the necessary chemicals to be happy. In addition to its taste, what gives us a feeling of well-being is that it activates and accelerates the production of serotonin and stress control “, explain the workshop specialists Leon the Baker. In addition to its richness in antioxidants, Aniston reinforces this characteristic not only with a concentrated supplement, also with cherries: “Its benefits are its antioxidant, cleansing and diuretic power and its content in Vitamin C”, they point from the food brand Kölln.

As for the banana, it is the most recommended fruit for athletes like Jennifer due to its high potassium content and its ability to accelerate muscle recovery after a workout. It is also a source of energy, an extra help to give everything in the gym. Finally, the collagen peptides powder with chocolate flavor from the brand with which the actress collaborates (Vital Proteins) are the most comfortable way to supply the body with this substance that it produces naturally but in lesser quantity over the years and that it is responsible for maintaining healthy skin, hair and joints.

As an alternative, from LPG endermologie they have launched a collagen and elastin supplement with cocoa flavor called Collagène which is sold in individual sachets to provide the perfect daily dose: 1880 milligrams of collagen and 120 milligrams of elastin. From LPG they promise that, after consuming it for 28 days, the number of deep wrinkles is reduced and, in general, you notice how the skin is firmer thanks to the ability of these peptides to stimulate cell proliferation and the synthesis of substances such as hyaluronic acid, already present in the body.





