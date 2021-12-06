Jennifer Aniston launches her own beauty firm

Every time most famous they are breaking into the millionaire and juicy world of cosmetics. Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez, Jessica Alba or Kylie Jenner are just some of those who have wanted to put their face and ideas to reach an audience that demand more and more this type of product.

The last to do so was Jennifer Aniston, who has hung on your Instagram account an enigmatic message, “something is coming”, followed by two images, one in a photo session (we assume that for the promotion of the firm) and another in which she is seen from behind in a makeup chair and wearing her famous blonde hair.

What we know so far, which is not much, is that it will be called LolaVie and that will include a wide range of beauty suppliessuch as body lotions, skin and hair products, soaps, nail products, and candles. And that is where the actress can contribute a lot, since she has been taking care of herself all her life and always trying to look perfect.

On another of the Instagram posts From LolaVie, who has gained more than 10,000 followers in one day, a photo of a beauty product with drops of water is seen, perhaps suggesting one of the bath products that she is supposed to have and of which the actress has shown herself to be a fan On numerous occasions. It also gives us clues that all products will have a natural origin thanks to its slogan: “Naturally you”.

LolaVie is a big name for the actress who in 2010 launched her first perfume, a floral fragrance with hints of jasmine flower, wild violets and lilies that was called that. It is a play on words between the initials in English LOL (laugh out loud) and the French word Vie (life), and reflect Jennifer’s philosophy of life, someone capable of laughing at herself and with a great sense of humor.

It is not the first time Jennifer Aniston invest in the world of cosmetics. In 2012, he co-founded the firm hair care company Living Proof, but a few years later sold it to giant Unilever, according to WWD. She has also been the face of the Aveeno skincare brand since 2013.

Do not forget that the protagonist of ‘Friends’ and ‘The morning show’ is one of the famous people who “quote” best in the areas of care and beauty thanks to its unbeatable appearance. All this is known a day after the actress share your morning routine while preparing a collagen and chocolate shake and with which he demonstrated, once again, how much he cares about living a healthy lifestyle.

Of course, we will have to wait until next September 8 to be able to buy the new LolaVie products and see if the result is as spectacular as the actress herself says.

