Jennifer Aniston and her collagen shake

At 52 years old, Jennifer Aniston has never denied that she keeps fit and takes care of every aspect of her body. The famous maxim of mens healthy in healthy body it is what the actress has been practicing since she became famous more than 25 years ago and where, in view of her image, she is doing a thousand wonders.

It is because of that many of his fans they constantly ask you about the foods you eat (and those you don’t eat, of course) as well as your routines to always be perfect, and that, on some occasions, are available to anyone without having to leave home. And so it has been with the last video that she has shared on Instagram and where she explains, step by step, the shake that Jennifer Aniston has for breakfast every morning and that, seeing the final result, it is worth knowing how to do.

Jennifer Aniston’s Smoothie Recipe

1 glass of almond milk with chocolate

2 scoops of protein powder Vital Proteins Chocolate Collagen Peptides

Cherries and banana

A few drops of Stevia

Powdered antioxidants

1 cup of ice

All mixed until the right consistency is achieved. Mind you, Jennifer explains that she also likes to add “spinach, a pinch of cinnamon, matcha powder, and a tablespoon of almond butter” for the perfect shake.

The actress has confessed on more than one occasion she has a sweet tooth, “but only with very healthy things, so this shake has given me life: it is perfect and incredible.” In fact, it is not the first time that he talks about the benefits of collagen peptides, thanks to which he has achieved not only more shine on his skin, but also many benefits on her famous hair and nails.

Obviously the video of the famous shake has its “trick”, since Aniston is Creative Director of Vital Proteins, a brand that she says she loves its products for and has become the best ambassador around the world. During the filming of the second season of the series ‘The morning show’, which premieres in mid-September, we could see Jennifer drinking a coffee with collagen from this brand.

The actress recently admitted that your eating habits can be a bit ‘annoying’ due to extreme self-control to avoid unhealthy products. In a recent interview with People, Jennifer confessed that she has reincorporated carbohydrates again to his famous and careful diet. “There is something in my body that is grateful to eat carbohydrates, I feel like it tells me something like: thank you very much, why did you take away these things that I love so much?”

And it is that nobody said that have a perfect body as yours was easy, but maybe a good collagen and chocolate shake would be a good option to start the day with energy and some flavor.

