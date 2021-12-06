Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman will revive the series ‘I love Lucy’ in a film

Actors Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman will play Desi Arnaz and Lucille Ball in the film ‘Being the Ricardos’. Photo: imdb.com

Amazon Studios announced that the filming of ‘Being The Ricardos‘, the new film by the director and screenwriter Aaron Sorkin (‘The West Wing’) and that will feature as protagonists Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman.

Bardem and Kidman they will play in this film the couple formed by the Cuban-American Desi arnaz and the american Lucille ball, who triumphed with the television comedy ‘I Love Lucy’ (‘I love Lucy’), broadcast between 1951 and 1957.

“The film takes place during a week of the filming of ‘I Love Lucy‘, from the group reading of the script on Monday to filming in front of the live audience on Friday, when Lucy and Desi They face a crisis that could end their careers and another that could end their marriage, ”Amazon said in a statement.

Along with Bardem and Kidman, actors such as JK Simmons, Nina Arianda, Tony Hale, Alia Shawkat and Jake Lacy.

“Being the Ricardos’ is a drama about the people responsible for making one of the most famous comedies on televisionSorkin detailed.

“I look forward to working with Nicole, Javier, JK, Nina and the rest of our great cast,” he added.

Sorkin is one of the most prestigious authors on the contemporary audiovisual scene thanks to his passionate and brilliant scripts for series such as’ The West Wing ‘(1999-2006) and’ The Newsroom ‘(2012-2014), and films such as’ A Few Good Men ‘(1992),’The Social Network‘(2010) and ‘Steve Jobs’ (2015).

Osca winnerFor best original screenplay for ‘The Social Network’, Sorkin also tried his hand at directing with ‘Molly’s Game’ (2017) and the very recent ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7‘(2020), which with six nominations appears as one of the main contenders for the Oscars to be held on April 25.

For its part, Bardem he won the Oscar for best supporting actor for ‘No Country for Old Men‘(2007) and the new version of’ Dune ‘is pending release with Denis Villeneuve as the filmmaker and Timothée Chalamet as the protagonist.

Finally, Kidman, winner of the statuette for best actress for ‘The Hours’ (2002), presented the series in 2020 ‘The Undoing’ on HBO and the musical ‘The Prom‘on Netflix.