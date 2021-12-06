Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman give life to two television icons in ‘Being The Ricardos’ | Wake up America shows

Read transcript

rúl: the long-awaited one arrivesmovie, our denis wastalking to them, with nicolekidman and javier.Carlos: I loved that series.let’s see it.big a biographic filmthat will tell the origins aboutthe bad love affaircouple that revolutionizedtelevision at the time of thefifty.the cast of stasi and forquestion is made up ofnicole kidman who gives life tolucy,and Javier who plays thericky character, bothtalk with “wake upaérica “.>> is a character thatbeing close to him, ability toto be able to show that talent. WhatLatino in an area that does notI was used to giving placeabroad, there are many things.denis: the director who breedsmake the movie different.lets you relive theseso ionic characters.>> [habla en ingés]denis: actor javier nosset and what he had tolearn to spice upricky ricardo.>> [habla en ingés]>> I like the participation andI had the opportunity to workwith junior kings, which is agenius and taught me to workwith movements.Denis: Nicole, I didn’t know whathis character had thatbe done. we all must seethis movie.[habla en ingés]denis: and before I left I had toconfess my love for theoriginal series.[habla en ingés]>> [habla en ingés][risas]Carlos: How interesting. Watch thebehind the cameras of the seriesmost successfulthat has existed in statesunited dedicated 40 countries,I still see a lot of people andI think it set the tone.rúl: there are 3 chambers here, forexample but at that timethey did not make there, they couldrecord the three cameras atsame time, they cut after,the public, the audiencePresent.like my Cuban brothers whoit’s hereand that caught ondefinitely.Carlos: he knew it wasa musician who was tryingto do it.in real life, I think thestory let’s tell lucyshe was the boss, of the producer,rúl: and also in latinspeaking in english with that greataccent that marked thedifference, you know, to meloved it.