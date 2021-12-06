Japan’s biggest YouTuber bought Gucci’s Xbox

Screenshot : HIkakin TV / YouTube

With over 10 million subscribers, Hikakin is Japan’s largest YouTuber. I’m not sure what is more surprising: that he bought Gucci’s Xbox or an Xbox.

Japan has long been a tough market for Microsoft, but recently This has changed. TO Now, Japan’s biggest YouTuber has bought the super limited and very expensive Gucci collaboration with Xbox Series X.

“I love Gucci,” he explains. Hikakin, dressed in a Doraemon Gucci T-shirt, in the video intro of the unboxing. According to the famous YouTuber, always He had wanted an Xbox, so he explained that he paid money for the console by adding that : “Not only is the xbox, is the collaboration with Gucci “(The video and its YouTube description do not include a disclaimer that it was a paid promotion).

In the video of unboxing, the YouTuber showed the huge cardboard box in which the console arrived. Hikakin, who made a name for himself on the video portal with the beatboxing on the subject of Super Mario, put on white gloves to open the Gucci trunk marked “Xbox” and “Good Game” .

Hikakin’s Xbox Gucci is number 41 out of 100. “I wonder who has the other 99,” he says. Me too.

Inside the trunk of the monogram, the console and all its bits and bobsThe plugs and controllers included were wrapped in expensive paper.

“The Xbox is good, huh,” he says at one point. dice Hikakin while playing through Apex legends, Fortnite and Minecraft.

The truth is that while we see how how do you get the trunk console, it seems highly strung. The youtuber mentions your concern about the use of the new machine and account He does not want break. It also worries him that the left stick can ruin the signature Gucci stripe pattern that comes on the command . In fact, the youtuber not seem who wants the limited edition console to play , rather, he wants her as an expensive game rarity to admire.

“I will keep it as a treasure,” he says. . “I’m going to put it [la Xbox] in the trunk to keep it because I want to show it in the living room ”.