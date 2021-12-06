It got hot! Morata exploded with Allegri after taking him out of exchange | VIDEO

Editorial Mediotiempo

There was a high voltage moment in the duel between Juventus and Genoa of the Mexican Johan Vásquez, but not precisely on the field, but in the banking of the locals, well Álvaro Morata and Massimiliano Allegri were made of words.

The Juventus finished winning the party for score 2-0, a result that puts them fully into the fight for european positions, although they are still far from the leaders.

This was the lawsuit between Morata and Allegri

Ran the minute 73 of the meeting when Juventus won 1-0, with a great goal by Juan Cuadrado, so that Allegri wanted to tie the result and noticed that Alvaro Morata it was not being the solution to find the goal.

He decided to take out the Spanish and send to Moise Kean to the field, but the Spanish did not agree with the Italian’s decision, so despite the fact that the Juventus coach She tried to explain why she benched him, he didn’t listen.

Allegri take a Arm morata and tells him the reason for his movement, but the spanish was enraged, so that exploded and yelled at his DT, then turned around and continued on his way.

This image made viral then It is not the first time that a scene like this has been seen in the major European leagues and more in the A series, where the spirits are usually at the highest and sometimes are not measured.

There is expected to be some kind of sanction for Álvaro Morata for the rudeness he had, where many amateurs consider that he disrespected Massimiliano Allegri and its companions, for not complying with your change.